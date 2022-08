Florida A&M will be without 20 ineligible players and down to only seven available offensive linemen when it plays at North Carolina on Saturday night, the school said Friday. In a statement, Rattlers coach Willie Simmons said the team initially decided not to play after learning Thursday night that seven offensive linemen were deemed ineligible. With three others nursing injuries, the Rattlers have just seven healthy offensive linemen.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO