Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pwr^ South Bend is hosting its second annual video game convention at the Century Center this weekend. The locally owned company works to bring the digital world to the local community through several means. Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors,...
WNDU
18th annual River Bend Quilt Show is underway
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 18th annual River Bend Quilt Show is underway at the Mishawaka Library. The show features 57 hand-quilted works of art on display, including a glow-in-the-dark ghost quilt. Visitors can pick up a guide and read a bio about each quilt pattern. They can also vote...
WNDU
South Bend Airport hosts annual Aviation Education Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Aviation fans could get their fix on Saturday at the South Bend International Airport. The west side of the facility was all set up for the annual Aviation Education Day where the public could go on airfield tours, climb into planes, and even tour a regional jet.
WNDU
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors, came to the Century Center Saturday for the convention. South Bend Airport hosts annual Aviation Education Day. The event happens every year, but with over 500 people showing up in a just a few hours on Saturday, the airport may hold another Aviation Education Day in the near future as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
WNDU
The Music Village takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center. The Morris is hosting Fridays by the Fountain for its 22nd year at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza. Many people were out on Friday enjoying the performance from The...
WNDU
10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival takes over St. Joe County Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a renaissance in South Bend! The 10th annual Michiana Renaissance Festival gave people of all ages a chance to enjoy the past and see different re-enactments. Whether it be the medieval and renaissance, golden age of piracy, the times of the Vikings, or...
WNDU
One-on-one with new South Bend Empowerment Zone CEO
The plant, expected to open in 2023, will employ 70 employees and produce 265 million pounds of recycled aluminum annually. Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Updated: 37 minutes ago. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours Hydro construction site
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders toured the construction site for the Norsk Hydro aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis Michigan Friday. The state-of-the-art aluminum recycling plant is investing $150 million in southwest Michigan and will employ 70 people. “It’s recycling of post customer scrap, used scrap...
WNDU
Coloma Community School District offering CTE program, woodshop for students
It comes as the zone enters its final two years of its five-year plan to improve student scores. Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant. The plant, expected to open in 2023, will employ 70 employees and produce 265 million pounds of recycled aluminum annually. Active shooter response...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Cricket
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Cricket!. Cricket is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Cricket or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant
Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating. Updated: 25 minutes ago. It's a program that is now available to their junior high students. The Music...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence brings community together
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence and raised money for all the organization does in the community. Mamas Against Violence have helped the community heal from violent crimes for nearly two decades. “We’re here tonight to celebrate Mamas Against Violence 4th Biennial Gala....
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
WNDU
Crews preparing to pave Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road. Crews are preparing ahead of time to pave the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Lane closures will be in place, and delays are expected.
WNDU
Mishawaka students welcome younger kids to school with ‘Fist Bump Fridays’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a little something called “Fist Bump Fridays”!. Over the next few weeks, student athletes and other senior role models from Mishawaka High School will welcome younger kids to school with some positive encouragement and, you guessed it, a fist bump or two. Friday marked the first “Fist Bump Friday” of the school year.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
WNDU
Two people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at storage unit in LaPorte
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire broke out at a storage unit Thursday night in LaPorte on 18th Street near State Road 39. About 30 to 40 units were involved. Currently, there’s no word on what caused the fire. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Comments / 0