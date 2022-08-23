Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
treasurecoast.com
Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar
On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
fox35orlando.com
Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card
ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
msn.com
Teens accused killing, stealing fish from Fla. Oceanographic Center in Martin County
Investigators say four teens broke into the Florida Oceanographic Center where they killed one fish and slapped another before stealing it. The break-in happened on Aug. 9 and it's caught on camera. According to the arrest report, the teens hopped a fence near the stingray enclosure at 4:43 p.m. They...
Weapons, $525K worth of drugs found in Cocoa home, police say
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said they found $525,000 worth of drugs and 11 weapons inside a home last week. Officers said they discovered the drugs and guns on Aug. 19 during a compliance sweep of the home of a man on probation to make sure he wasn’t engaging in any criminal activity.
veronews.com
Man charged after chasing three women with knife
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
Port St. Lucie police arrest man after suspicious package found
Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop and a neighborhood was evacuated.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
click orlando
Melbourne police investigate possible armed disturbance near high school football game, detain 2 men wearing ski masks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were taken into custody outside Palm Bay High School by Melbourne police officers working security for a football game on Friday night, according to a report from the department. The officers were alerted at 11:17 p.m. to a vehicle in the parking lot...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
WPTV
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
bulletin-news.com
Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
850wftl.com
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme sentenced to 30 years
A man accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of pool customers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 25
Otis Jerome Bryant, 62, of the 4300 block of 33rd Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $57,500 bond; Charge(s): battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping. Rollington Cox Jr., 23, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Released Friday on $35,000 bond; Charge(s): robbery purse/sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, driving with a suspended/revoked license with knowledge.
2 Miami men arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Port St. Lucie
Investigators with the Port St. Lucie Police Department identified the suspects as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56. Both are from Miami and have an extensive criminal history.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
