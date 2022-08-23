ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

treasurecoast.com

Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar

On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card

ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Man charged after chasing three women with knife

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 25

Otis Jerome Bryant, 62, of the 4300 block of 33rd Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $57,500 bond; Charge(s): battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping. Rollington Cox Jr., 23, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Released Friday on $35,000 bond; Charge(s): robbery purse/sudden snatching, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, driving with a suspended/revoked license with knowledge.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart

BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

