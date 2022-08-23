A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

CLOVERDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO