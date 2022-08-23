Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
ksro.com
Bay Area Segregation Highlighted by New Study
A new study is shedding light on the most segregated communities in the Bay Area. The National Equity Atlas published the report from 2019 Census data which shows parts of Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are overwhelmingly White. Residents in those communities make an average of over two-hundred-thousand-dollars per year. The study also shows a sharp contrast in minority areas where the average income is $45-thousand per year.
ksro.com
Sonoma Sheriff Seeking Information on Missing Cloverdale Man
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about a missing person under suspicious circumstances from Cloverdale. Gregory Peterson was last seen on July 16th when he’s believed to have left his home to help a unknown acquaintance with car trouble. The following day, Peterson’s car was found burning on Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Peterson has not been seen or heard from since. He’s described as a 62-year-old white male, approximately 6’03” tall, weighing around 200 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The award for information is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.
ksro.com
“River Arch” Sculpture Unveiled in Petaluma
A Petaluma artist’s sculpture is now on display where Lynch Creek Trail meets Lakeville Highway. David Best unveiled the 25-foot steel public art piece at a ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend. The sculpture is called the “River Arch” and it resembles other intricate temples that he has created for Burning Man each year. Best was commissioned to create the sculpture more than five years ago by the Petaluma Public Art Committee. He called it a “labor of love.”
ksro.com
Man lucky to be alive after falling 100 feet off cliff when it crumbled beneath him
(SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.) — A man is lucky to be alive after he fell about 100 feet off of a cliff edge when it reportedly crumbled beneath him as he walked on it. The incident occurred at around dawn when the unnamed man was walking along cliffs in Moss Beach in San Mateo County, California — approximately 22 miles south of San Francisco — and the cliff edge gave way beneath his feet causing him to fall an estimated 100 feet, according to CAL FIRE San Mateo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
2022 Santa Rosa Marathon This Saturday and Sunday
The Santa Rosa Marathon is this weekend, with races on Saturday and Sunday. This year there will be a full marathon, a half marathon, a Ten-K and a Five-K run. The route winds down city streets and past farms and vineyards in rural areas. All four races will start and finish at Old Courthouse Square. Drivers should expect several road closures on both days. Sunday’s full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying event.
Comments / 0