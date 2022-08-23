Read full article on original website
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Scared Dog Spent 90 days Under Shelling, Waiting for His Saviors [Video]
The brutal killings of Ukrainians in Bucha have left people heartbroken and uprooted the lives of millions. Amid the chaos, this dog was left behind by his owners, waiting faithfully for them to return. Luckily, this rescue was driving around Bucha looking for animals in need and found this dog in time. It’s very difficult to imagine what these abandoned animals must be feeling, having survived the attacks, and being left behind to survive on their own. Thankfully there are brave rescues like this one risking their lives to save these innocent animals.
Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land
After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
Ukrainian Cafe Owner Helps Desperate Stray Mother Save Her Puppies Before a Rainstorm
When the owner of a roadside cafe in Ukraine spotted this stray mother and her puppies on the side of the road, they called Love Furry Friends animal rescue for help. When help arrived, the mother was surprisingly friendly. A rainstorm was brewing, so they had to act fast and lure the puppies to safety with food. They were scared to come out of their hiding spot, but after an hour of patience, they finally followed their mother’s lead once she made sure it was safe.
Petition: Urge These Two States to Allow Good Samaritans to Save Animals from Hot Cars
New Jersey and West Virginia have laws that make it illegal to rescue a dog from a hot car. It is extremely dangerous to leave a pet in a hot car but unfortunately, amid the record heatwaves this summer, it’s not a rare occurrence. Even if it is only in the 70s outside, the inside of a car can heat up by 20 degrees in an extremely short amount of time. Every year, thousands of animals die from being stuck in hot cars.
Weekly Top News: Woman Rescued Two of Her Dog’s Siblings, Why Richard Marx Went Vegan, Dancing Sloth Bear Rescued, and More!
Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
