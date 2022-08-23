The brutal killings of Ukrainians in Bucha have left people heartbroken and uprooted the lives of millions. Amid the chaos, this dog was left behind by his owners, waiting faithfully for them to return. Luckily, this rescue was driving around Bucha looking for animals in need and found this dog in time. It’s very difficult to imagine what these abandoned animals must be feeling, having survived the attacks, and being left behind to survive on their own. Thankfully there are brave rescues like this one risking their lives to save these innocent animals.

