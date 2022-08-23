Read full article on original website
Petite Wade
5d ago
thank you. I know you have a lot on your plate, so it's even more special that you took them in! God bless you, be safe
Reply
2
Related
One Green Planet
Starving Pit Bull Kept on a Heavy Chain All His Life is Finally Rescued!
In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog has been chained up all his life amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This pitbull was abandoned without any access to food or water, and his chain was so short he barely had any room to walk around. Source: Love Furry Friends –...
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
Man Battles Shark With Bare Hands on Beach in 'Crazy' Video
According to Emily Murray, a witness at the scene, the man was trying to release the shark after accidentally catching the shark while fishing.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos Show Rare White Newborn Baby Elephant With 'Pearly' Eyes
Pictures show the extremely rare elephant living happily with its mother in Myanmar.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
Adorable elephant at Chinese zoo delights visitors by returning dropped shoe to child
An elephant at a zoo in China delighted visitors after it picked up a shoe dropped by a child and returned it to him.The elephant at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe, reported the South China Morning Post.The tusker then picked up the shoe by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.Delighted, the boy picked up a handful of grass and fed the elephant to show his gratitude.“Elephants are really warm and smart!” the boy was quoted as saying.According to the zoo’s management, the...
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
dailyphew.com
Homeless Dog Wags Her Tail At Everyone Who Passes By In The Hope Of Being Rescued
When a group of rescuers in Sri Lanka noticed a homeless dog, she demonstrated that perseverance pays off. Although her days were uncertain, the little girl who lived in Nuwela Eliya’s chilly streets never gave up hope that someone would come to her aid. She had a happy disposition...
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
ohmymag.co.uk
Three abandoned dogs were ‘dumped like rubbish’ and left to die in a cardboard box in the scorching heat
The RSPCA is appealing for information after three chihuahuas were abandoned in a cardboard box in a car park near Avebury stones, a popular tourist attraction in England. The charity rescued the dogs and is in disbelief of how someone could be so cruelas to leave the pooches to die a painful death. The investigation is ongoing.
dailyphew.com
Stray Puppies Won’t Stop Hugging Each Other Since They Were Rescued
Two stray puppies have recently been adopted by Buddhist nuns in a pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and the two haven’t stopped hugging each other ever since. Though the bigger pup still looks too tiny and helpless to even take care of himself, he keeps on holding his younger friend dearly in protection.
Comments / 3