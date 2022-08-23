ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Comments / 11

✔M.ROUX.COM
5d ago

☝I SAW IT ON THE📺 NEWS LAST NIGHT..What are the🎲 odds❓..A really sweet💕 story..

Reply
9
Kathryn Seymour
5d ago

This is what I needed to hear at the end of my day! Heartwarming, sweet and it just puts a huge smile on my face and in my heart ☺️😍❤️💯

Reply
2
Nurse from WI
5d ago

Wow, what an amazing story!!! Those dogs were meant for her that's obvious 💚💚

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Greenville, TX
City
Penelope, TX
City
Leonard, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Earth, TX
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Benjamin, TX
dailyphew.com

Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People

Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Dog#Vegan#Pet Adoption#Wfaa
One Green Planet

Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years

In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
PETS
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy