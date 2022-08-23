ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 15

Catherine Mazzoni
5d ago

To see that filthy rope through the bears nasal cavity and nose is so sad and disgusting, pure misery for him, how dare these ppl treat animals like this. Lock them up for good. 💔😡😈

Reply
23
All Republicans lie
4d ago

those pictures were disgusting! that poor bear having his teeth broken out by rocks and his mouth tied with a rope going through his nose! as I was reading this article all I could do was cry😭 who does this who are these people? I wish nothing but misery on these people for the rest of their lives! I'm so glad this beautiful baby got rescued he'll never be able to go back in the wild he can't defend himself! he's going to be so fearful of people I hope he gets all the help that he needs and all the love that he deserves! this is why I don't like people! 😤

Reply
11
Charlie Biggar
5d ago

I really hate seeing all the animals that are abused but really happy they seem to be getting help. Sad situation

Reply
22
Related
One Green Planet

Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land

After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Zoo Worker Dons Ostrich Costume For Escape Drill Training In Thailand

Many a disguise has been donned in the line of duty, from Batman’s pursuit of criminals as the Dark Knight to everyone’s favorite essential worker from the pandemic. Recently, it fell to one man in Thailand to dress as an eight-foot ostrich and stage an escape to keep the Chiang Mai Zoo on top of its “wild animal management plan”.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Giants of the Animal Kingdom: Cheetah prowling in the morning sun and thoughtful mountain gorilla are among breath-taking images on sale for wildlife charity

A fundraiser launched today that means people can buy a magnificent wildlife print with 100 percent of profits going towards the conservation of African Parks. More than 100 photographers have come together to sell the Prints for Wildlife to benefit the non-profit parks. Almost half of Africa's landmass is suffering...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Weekly Top News: Woman Rescued Two of Her Dog’s Siblings, Why Richard Marx Went Vegan, Dancing Sloth Bear Rescued, and More!

Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Bear#Sloth Bear#Bears#Dance#Bear Forced#The Forest Department#Malda Forest Department#Divisional Forest#Sos
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!

Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People

Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy