Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Barry Lunney’s New Challenge, Rich Rod’s Spying Foe Highlight Arkansas Ties in Week 0 Slate

This Saturday marks T-minus 7 days till Season 3 of the Sam Pittman era officially takes flight, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of story lines in “Week 0.” What appears to be an unexciting matchup on Saturday afternoon between a solid Mountain West program and a struggling Big Ten foe on the surface actually has quite a bit of intrigue for supporters of the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Benefit from 2 Starters Going Down: Arkansas Football Injury Report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team was without a pair of offensive starters as it began preparing for Cincinnati on Thursday. Left guard Brady Latham wasn’t spotted during the media’s viewing period for the third straight day, while wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was missing for a second straight day.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorback WR Commit Goes Bonkers + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The numbers vary depending on where you look, but there’s no denying the fact that Arkansas football commit Davion Dozier turned in a dominant performance in the first game of his senior season. Playing a school one classification larger, the 2023 three-star recruit from Alabama had well over 200...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Resurrection of Ryan Mallett

The resurrection of Ryan Mallett is in full force. Mallett, the former Arkansas quarterback who during his two seasons with the Razorbacks re-wrote the program’s passing record book, is about to start his first season as a high-school head football coach. Odds are, back in the late 2000s and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

