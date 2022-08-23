Read full article on original website
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Barry Lunney’s New Challenge, Rich Rod’s Spying Foe Highlight Arkansas Ties in Week 0 Slate
This Saturday marks T-minus 7 days till Season 3 of the Sam Pittman era officially takes flight, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of story lines in “Week 0.” What appears to be an unexciting matchup on Saturday afternoon between a solid Mountain West program and a struggling Big Ten foe on the surface actually has quite a bit of intrigue for supporters of the Razorbacks.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Benefit from 2 Starters Going Down: Arkansas Football Injury Report
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team was without a pair of offensive starters as it began preparing for Cincinnati on Thursday. Left guard Brady Latham wasn’t spotted during the media’s viewing period for the third straight day, while wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was missing for a second straight day.
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorback Taylor Lewis’ Transfer Decision Underscores Bigger Issue at Critical Position
With the Arkansas football team set to begin Cincinnati prep later in the day, news broke from multiple outlets that defensive tackle Taylor Lewis has entered the transfer portal on Thursday morning. The Chicago native’s stint with the Razorbacks lasted only a couple of months, as he was a late...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Football Transfer Tracker: Bielema Era Dies Hard, Updates on Other Former Hogs
The transfer portal is a major part of this era of college football, with players coming and going at a high rate. Arkansas football has experienced both ends of the spectrum in recent years. Not only have the Razorbacks added key players like Jadon Haselwood and Drew Sanders, but they’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorback WR Commit Goes Bonkers + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The numbers vary depending on where you look, but there’s no denying the fact that Arkansas football commit Davion Dozier turned in a dominant performance in the first game of his senior season. Playing a school one classification larger, the 2023 three-star recruit from Alabama had well over 200...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Resurrection of Ryan Mallett
The resurrection of Ryan Mallett is in full force. Mallett, the former Arkansas quarterback who during his two seasons with the Razorbacks re-wrote the program’s passing record book, is about to start his first season as a high-school head football coach. Odds are, back in the late 2000s and...
bestofarkansassports.com
Josh Pate’s SEC Predictions Show Hogs Getting Upper Hand from “Trade” with LSU
Over the last few years, prediction season wasn’t a particularly rosy time for Razorback football fans. Usually, experts slotted Hogs at or near the bottom of the SEC West. And, until last year, Arkansas largely fulfilled those expectations. The tide, however, has turned this off-season. Insider after insider is...
