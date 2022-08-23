This Saturday marks T-minus 7 days till Season 3 of the Sam Pittman era officially takes flight, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of story lines in “Week 0.” What appears to be an unexciting matchup on Saturday afternoon between a solid Mountain West program and a struggling Big Ten foe on the surface actually has quite a bit of intrigue for supporters of the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO