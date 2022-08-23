Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Prince William’s ‘Conservation’ Charity Continues to Give Money to the World’s Biggest Fossil Fuel Supporters
Prince William’s conservation charity did the opposite of conserving the environment when it decided to invest in one of the world’s biggest supporters of fossil fuels, JPMorgan Chase. To make matters even worse, Euro News reported that The Royal Foundation also puts over half of its investments in a ‘green’ fund which is linked to large food companies that buy palm oil, which is extremely destructive to ecosystems and causes deforestation.
One Green Planet
John Oliver On Carbon Offsets, Why They Don’t Work, and How Companies Use Them to Pollute More
John Oliver recently released an episode of Last Week Tonight where he dives into climate offset, carbon neutrality, and how big companies are lying to us. Oliver points out that as climate change continues to get worse, more and more companies are buying carbon offsets and promising that they are working on becoming carbon neutral. These big companies are claiming to be “net zero” and making it seem like they are not releasing any carbon into the atmosphere. However, carbon offsets don’t work like that.
