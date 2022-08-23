John Oliver recently released an episode of Last Week Tonight where he dives into climate offset, carbon neutrality, and how big companies are lying to us. Oliver points out that as climate change continues to get worse, more and more companies are buying carbon offsets and promising that they are working on becoming carbon neutral. These big companies are claiming to be “net zero” and making it seem like they are not releasing any carbon into the atmosphere. However, carbon offsets don’t work like that.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO