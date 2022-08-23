Nearly half of the Tory voters are in favour of renationalisation of the UK’s energy industry amid the cost of living crisis, a new poll has found.The call for renationalisation comes as millions of households are set to struggle to pay their bills after Ofgem increased the energy price cap on Friday. The UK’s energy regulator set the new price cap at £3,549 from 1 October, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy.The poll conducted by YouGov for The Times found that 47 per cent of the Conservative voters support returning the energy companies...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO