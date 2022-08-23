ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What is the weather for today?

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXFZe_0hRy4OOA00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should be very warm and a touch humid, with partly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the high-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

  • High: High 80’s
  • Low: High 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

  • Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Precipitation

  • Rain: Not today
  • Humidity: About mid-level humidity for today

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise Sunset#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy