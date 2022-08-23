What is the weather for today?
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should be very warm and a touch humid, with partly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the high-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: High 80’s
- Low: High 60’s
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:51 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: Not today
- Humidity: About mid-level humidity for today
