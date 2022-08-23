ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

September events at Charleston County Parks

Sept. 1, 5 - 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
msn.com

High bacteria levels found in Shem Creek, Ashley River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The rainy weather pattern that has been holding steady over the Lowcountry for the past almost two weeks is wreaking havoc on local waterways, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report. Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sale of 118 W. Richardson Avenue pending Town Council action

One-eighteen W. Richardson Avenue, a commercial property located in the heart of Downtown Summerville, is up for sale. The property, most recently occupied by Century 21 Properties Plus, is owned by the Town of Summerville which is considering a pending offer. The sale price is stated at $950,000. In an...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

S'ville/Dorchester Chamber backs penny tax

With the upcoming penny referendum to help add and revamp roads about two months away, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for the measure in Dorchester County. "The penny tax is the only funding mechanism that we have to build and improve roads around Dorchester County,"...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485

Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement

Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

