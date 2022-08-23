Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
5d ago
I agree with you country life and Jonathan Woodward what makes you think it's okay to use a vehicle in a deadly fashion to attack police officers and not thinking no reconcussions from it he's very fortunate that they didn't kill him
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State Police ended a chase with a PIT maneuver. The chase took police through Redford Township. The pursuit started after a drive-by shooting at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 27). Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police arrest man suspected in ‘random’ shootings that left 3 dead, 1 hurt
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested a man in connection with four separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Detroit police Chief James White said a 44-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:45 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues. While...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in ‘random’ shootings that left 3 dead, 1 injured: What we know
DETROIT – Detroit police want help identifying a suspect in four separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning. According to Detroit police Chief James White, a 44-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues. While police were investigating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit police searching for suspect in four Sunday morning shootings all believed to be random; suspect said to be armed and dangerous
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect in Sunday morning shootings after 4 shot, 3 killed
Detroit — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning shootings on Detroit's west side is in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night. Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared to be random incidents....
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in multiple deadly shootings
DETROIT – Police want help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple deadly shootings. The shootings took place overnight Saturday (Aug. 27) in the Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct. Police said multiple officers are in the area searching for the suspect. Update: Detroit police search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old arrested after large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl found in Port Huron, police say
PORT HURON, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said they found large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a Port Huron home. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office performed a search around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) at a home in the 1700 block of Yeager Street in Port Huron, they said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
The Oakland Press
Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac
A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair DTF: Port Huron Twp. bust results in seizure of almost $40,000 worth of drugs
A 31-year-old man from Detroit is lodged at the St. Clair County Jail following a search warrant served after midnight on Thursday, August 25 that culminated in the seizure of almost $40,000 in drugs. Officers with the St. Clair Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 1700 block of...
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Comments / 4