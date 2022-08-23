Padres offer fans giveaway alternative to Tatis soccer jersey

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres fans who purchased special tickets to receive a Fernando Tatis Jr. soccer jersey at Tuesday night’s game could exchange the giveaway item if they wished to do so, the team said.

Fans who bought the “Soccer Night Theme Game” tickets for the Padres’ game against the Cleveland Guardians will receive a limited-edition soccer jersey featuring Tatis’ number 23 and his “El Niño” nickname.

However, the team emailed those who bought tickets to get the jersey and informed them that alternative giveaways would be made available for fans who wanted to exchange the jersey.

The team did not say what the alternative giveaway items would be.

Last week, the Padres announced the Tatis bobblehead giveaway that was slated for the Sept. 7 game would be replaced with a Juan Soto City Connect T-shirt.

The 23-year-old All-Star shortstop was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Aug. 12 after he tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid that is on the league’s list of banned substances.