Dirt bike rider, 43, dies after fiery crash with NYC Parks truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A dirt bike rider died more than a month after he was involved in a fiery crash with a city Parks Department truck in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Gregorio Arango, 43, died on Aug. 8 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem following the July 2 crash at East 138th Street and Willow Avenue in the Port Morris section. It's unclear why his death was announced two weeks later.

Arango was driving a dirt bike northbound on Willow Avenue just after 7 p.m. when he collided with the back of the NYC Parks truck, which was turning left onto Willow Avenue from East 138th Street.

Arango became pinned under the dirt bike as it burst into flames, police said.

He was rescued at the scene and transported by EMS in critical condition to the hospital, where he remained until his death about five weeks later.

The operator of the NYC Parks truck remained at the scene and was not seriously injured.

No arrests have been reported amid an NYPD investigation.