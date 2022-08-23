Aaron Judge after 47th blast of season: 'Home run drought? That's news to me'

Aaron Judge was asked if it was a relief to break his home run drought on Monday night with a blast off of Max Scherzer in a win over the Mets, but Judge didn’t seem too concerned with whatever dry spell he was going through prior to Monday’s blast into the right field seats.

“Home run drought? I didn’t know that,” Judge said. “That’s news to me.

“I was just happy to barrel something up and add to the lead that we already had against one of the best pitchers in the game.”

Indeed it had been a drought to Judge’s 2022 standards, as Monday’s solo shot was his first home run since Aug. 12, a span of nine straight games without going deep. In his previous nine games, he had gone deep four times.

Now he has 47 on the year, but more importantly, the Yankees consecutive wins for the first time this month.

“I go back to even the game before against the Blue jays, a tough division opponent with a tough pitcher on the mound,” Judge said. “I think this is something to build off of, but we can’t hang our hats on it.”

