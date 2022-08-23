ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Behold, The Vocal Bible: Brandy Kicks Off Disney’s World Princess Week With Magical Performance Of ‘Starting Now’

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

The Vocal Bible!

Grammy-winning songstress Brandy kicked off Disney’s World Princess Week with a magical performance of ‘Starting Now’–the theme song of the Ultimate Princess Celebration–in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort.

The first Black Disney princess who shined alongside Whitney Houston in ABC’s ‘The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ (celebrating its 25th Anniversary), Brandy dazzled the castle grounds with her performance you can enjoy below:

The global 5-day extravaganza highlights the impact of Disney princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.

Over the course of the week, fans can expect new details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in late 2024.

Since the debut of ‘The Princess And The Frog’ in 2009, Princess Tiana has emerged as Disney’s IT-girl with her own merchandise line that includes an array of kitchenware and apparel.

The New Orleans-inspired collection features illustrations that showcase Tiana’s passion for cooking and the memorable shade of lily pad green used in Princess Tiana’s iconic dress. Items in the collection include an apron, measuring cups, cake stand, spatula, flour sifter, rolling pin, oven mitts, and more.

Guests can find select items from this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Princess Tiana Collection at shopping destinations through Nov. 19, with additional pieces expected to debut later this fall. Select items will also be available on shopDisney.com.

Other buzzy Princess Week events include exclusive looks at Moana’s Journey of Water coming to EPCOT and Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Experience aboard the Disney Wish along with a welcome ceremony for Raya from ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ who will officially join her fellow Disney Princesses.

Closing out the week is Spanish-language Pop star Karol Sevilla with a special performance of the anthem “Starting Now.”

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Karol Sevilla
Bossip

‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Supertease Spells Drama For Mel & Martell, More Marsau Cheating Rumors And A Crisis Concerning Kimmi

Them folks in Alabama are coming back with BIG problems!. New episodes of OWN’s smash hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AFP

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift lead MTV Video Music Awards

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist who's among the world's biggest stars, scored MTV's artist of the year award Sunday at the annual Video Music Awards. The artist who dropped "Harry's House" this year also accepted his award for the year's best album via video, before heading back to his own global concert run.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#World Of Disney#Disney Princess#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ne Disneyland#Abc#Bayou Adventure#Walt Disney World Resort
Bossip

Netflix Releases Trailer For Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Tyler Perry is stepping into his serious filmmaker era with upcoming forbidden love drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ that unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Peep the heartstring-tugging trailer below:. Written, directed, and produced by Perry, the upcoming...
MOVIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Anja Rubik, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Place Vendôme Star in New Boucheron Campaign

For Boucheron, its new “Icons” brand campaign, which will be revealed on Tuesday, was an opportunity to go big — and home. The campaign, which centers around new oversize twists on its “Quatre” collection launched in 2004 and three other house signatures, captures models Anja Rubik and Ludwig Wilsdorff on Place Vendôme, the historic birthplace of the French jeweler.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los Angeles “Why shoot in the Bahamas when we have the most beautiful place in the world just outside our home and that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in September 2022

September will see a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows hit streaming services. Prime Video arguably has the most-anticipated project of the month with the debut of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The series is a prequel, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and “The Hobbit” films.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereInside Morfydd Clark's "The Rings of Power" JourneyRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere Disney+ is also offering a new fantasy series in September — “Star Wars: Andor,” which follows...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Bossip

Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine & Jeremy Pope Deliver Powerful Performances In ‘The Inspection’ Trailer

‘The Inspection’ is the latest in a growing list of buzzworthy Dramas we’re looking forward to watching this Fall. In Elegance Bratton‘s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.
MOVIES
Bossip

iMans Not Hot: Internet Goes January 6th On Capitol Records For Promoting Artificially Intelligent, Trope-Laden, N-Word Spewing Rapper FN Meka

The internet has long been a place of foolishness, f***ery, and flagrantly offensive fare for our daily consumption and this particular story certainly qualifies for all of the aforementioned adjectives. The music industry is down bad. CDs have been reduced to gimmick novelty, vinyl records are now anachronistic representations of...
INTERNET
Bossip

Exclusive: Jordan Carlos Trepidatiously Talks ‘Everything’s Trash’ Glow Up From Urkel/Obama Blerd To Thicky Thighed Thirst Trapper

Happy Hump Day! It’s Wednesday and if you’re anything like us, you’re extra hype because a new episode of “Everything’s Trash” airs tonight. This week we’re giving you even more reason to be excited because our Sr. Content Editor Janeé Bolden chopped it up with one of the show’s stars, Jordan Carlos, who plays Jayden on “Everything’s Trash.” Y’all may recall her previous chat with Phoebe Robinson, who plays the show’s central character Phoebe Hill. Phoebe and Jayden’s sibling relationship is the foundation for the show and Phoebe is a free-spirited podcaster buried in credit card debt and down for debauchery just about wherever it presents itself, while her brother is a happily married father with a perfect Brooklyn brownstone and political aspirations. When we spoke with Phoebe Robinson she told us that one of the greatest joys she had about the success of the show was that Jordan has been gaining admirers, so we launched the interview by asking him how he’s been enjoying his newfound status as a sex symbol.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

Our Fave Geriatric Millennials Talk Women Shooting Their Shot At Men In Targét, Effective DM-Sliding & More On Episode 2 Of ‘The Adult ‘Hood’ Podcast

Alejandro and Lexi with the Curls return for Episode 2 of their hilariously relatable new podcast ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials’ where they open up about their bae-less dating lives, women shooting their shot at men (and why it almost always works), how to effectively show interest on Instagram, DM etiquette, and much more.
SOCIETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy