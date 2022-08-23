Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Monica and Barry Fragale.Image via Daily Local News. Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Boyertown Area Multi-Service names Jocelyn Charles Executive Director
The Board of Directors for Boyertown Area Multi-Service has named Jocelyn Charles as its new Executive Director. In 2020, Multi-Service hired Charles, a Penn State graduate and a volunteer soccer coach with the JT Dorsey Foundation: Soccer For Success, to serve as Center Director for the Ricketts Center, a hub of athletic, educational, recreational, and wellness activities focusing on after-school programming for Pottstown youth located in Pottstown.
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
2-alarm fire in Reading on Saturday night - Buildings deemed unsafe
READING, Pa. -- A 2-alarm fire happened Saturday night at 830 Thorn Street in Reading. A firefighter was injured during the fire and was treated for burns to his ear and neck. The fire affected 828, 830, and 832 Thorn Street homes. All three buildings are deemed unsafe until repairs...
philasun.com
Keystone First provides free legal services to offset evictions for members with disabilities
Keystone First, the largest Medicaid plan in southeastern Pennsylvania, has teamed with a local non-profit to provide legal services at no cost to help Keystone First Medicaid members with disabilities or chronic health conditions mitigate the risk of eviction and address health-harming housing conditions. The Housing Stability Initiative, a collaboration...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
FOX43.com
New Holland Summer Fest brings barbecue to Lancaster County this weekend
The annual event highlights barbecue pit masters from across the Northeast. This year, 51 teams are serving up their best ribs, sausage, chicken, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Habitat Berks’ to break ground on Miltimore Street Project In September
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County has announced that on September 22nd they will officially break ground on the Miltimore Street Project, the next step in the ongoing Buttonwood Gateway Project. “This project includes three city blocks, the 200 Block of West Buttonwood Street, the 400 block of Tulpehocken Street...
msn.com
A Roosevelt Boulevard subway got an airing in a public meeting. The idea seems to have momentum.
Northeast Philadelphians have heard about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway for so long it’s become a kind of dog-eared civic myth. It’ll never happen, many have figured. “It’s always been floating in the ether here,” said Dan Trubman, a transit advocate whose father grew up in the Northeast. “The subway seems to come up every 20 years.”
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
On Alert: Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
SCRANTON, Pa. — An animal tranquilizer called xylazine, also commonly referred to as "tranq," is popping up in street drugs across the country. The biggest concern among experts is the association with more overdose deaths. Xylazine is a sedative; it slows down your heart rate and breathing. Combine that...
WPFO
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Kutztown University honors first Black graduate, long-time teacher in Reading
Bessie Reese Crenshaw, Kutztown University’s first Black graduate, was honored by the school Thursday. The graduate of the class of 1950 was presented with the Kutztown University President’s Medal for her being a trailblazer at the school. University President Kenneth S. Hawkins said he learned about Reese Crenshaw...
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
CBS News
Boil water advisory issued for part of Norristown, Pennsylvania American Water says
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for a part of Norristown on Sunday. According to a release, Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a main break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal...
beckersspine.com
Former Hahnemann University Hospital orthopedics chief dies
Norman Johanson, MD, the former chief of orthopedics at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, died July 3 at age 72, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 25. Dr. Johnson became chair of orthopedics at the hospital in 2000 and performed thousands of surgeries and mentored hundreds of students and residents. Before joining Hahnemann University Hospital, he was a professor and program director at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 1