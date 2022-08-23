ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in Alabama ravine

By Aspen Popowski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOhl2_0hRy0QlY00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine.

William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person.

The IRS could be on the verge of changing the way Americans file their taxes

Deputies met with Everett, who was wanted for failure to appear. While talking to Everett, investigators noticed blood inside the residence.

Deputies arrested Everett for his previous charge and searched his home using a warrant. Investigators decided to interview Everett, who admitted to murdering Jordan.

Everett told investigators he choked her to death and placed her body on the back of his truck. Everett then drove her remains “to a secluded area” off Dixon Nursery Road where her body was dumped in a ravine, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Investigators recovered the woman’s remains Friday, Aug. 19.  Her remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Everett was charged with one count of murder. Currently, he is being held without bond awaiting trial, according to Jackson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Cristie Clark
5d ago

is it true that the reason our downtown does not have tall buildings is bc of secret underground tunnels? *it's a rumor I have heard many times over the years*

Reply(1)
5
Related
police1.com

Watch: Hungry goat takes over patrol car, snacks on Ala. deputy’s paperwork

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from the atop the hood.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Mother arrested after Tarrant child suffers gunshot wound

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Bolden was arrested Saturday around 2:33 p.m. Tarrant Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects after a child was shot on August 23. According to Tarrant Police, a two-year-old female was taken to Children’s Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 5:37 a.m. The shooting allegedly happened […]
TARRANT, AL
BBC

Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants

Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama mom saves 1 child, but two others die in home fire

A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ravine#Violent Crime#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

Alabama mother loses 2 sons, ages 2 and 4, to fire; saves baby boy

A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
insideedition.com

Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers

Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
truecrimedaily

Missing Alabama father of 4 found dead in abandoned burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a missing father of four who was found in an abandoned home. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 8. The next day, Birmingham Police officers and fire officials responded to a call on the 1300 block of Eufaula Avenue for a house fire. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said an abandoned home was "engulfed in flames," and they were investigating the incident as arson and an unclassified death.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy