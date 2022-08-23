Top plays from Week 0 high school football action in San Joaquin County

In addition to the top players, here are the top plays of the week

Lathrop fumble return

Bradshaw Christian was at Lathrop’s goal line leading 35-21 when a Pride running back fumbled into the end zone. Spartan senior Kameron Jones picked up the pigskin and scampered 100 yards for the momentum turning touchdown to help his team climb to within 35-28 with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

Kimball TD pass

Kimball backup quarterback Jayden McKey was backed up and facing fourth down and 14 yards to go at the Tracy 42-yard line when he found junior wide receiver Darius Doyle wide open up the middle for a touchdown. The pair connected again on Kimball’s next possession for a 20-yard score in the see-saw tilt.

Lincoln special teams

Lincoln senior Tyrone De Loney has two qualifying plays here starting with an electric 94-yard kickoff return against Modesto-Downey on the first play of the season.

The senior then topped it with a 59-yard bobbling fingertip, nearly overthrown reception from quarterback Kenyon Martin. Save for a shoestring tackle at the Downey 16 with two seconds left, De Loney would have scored bookend touchdowns in the half.

Edison late score

After trailing Fresno-Central, the Central Section’s second-ranked team, for much of four quarters, Edison senior quarterback Lorenzen Horace gave the Viking fans something to cheer for when he scrambled to find receiver Moses Baker for a 20-yard touchdown to avoid the shutout.

