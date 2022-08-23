Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
Eastwood departs El Paso late at night for Friday clash with Southlake Carroll
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just before midnight on Wednesday, Eastwood pulled out of the Trooper Stadium parking lot bound for its latest big test on the gridiron. In recent years, head coach Julio Lopez and the Troopers have challenged themselves with tough opponents on the other side of Texas. This year will present Eastwood […]
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery. A total of about...
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
truewestmagazine.com
A Lucky Shot?
John Selman’s attempts to put bullets in Wes Hardin were inconsistent…. The basic facts are well known. John Selman gunned down John Wesley Hardin on August 19, 1895 in El Paso’s Acme Saloon. They’d been verbally fighting for some time, and Selman decided to end it—which he did with one shot to the back of the gunman’s head. But there was more. Selman walked up to the body and continued firing. One shot hit Hardin in the breast. Another went into his arm. The other missed entirely. Selman’s best shot was the first, the kill shot. He must have been nervous when he tried to apply the coups de grace.
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
KVIA
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 1, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM FINAL TEAM FINAL Midland Christian 24 Hirschi 48 Americas 16 Clint 7 Socorro 8 Midland 56 Lubbock High 41 Montwood 28 El Dorado 35 […]
1 Person Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash At El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash that took place at Gateway East and Zaragoza.
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts. School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto. Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
