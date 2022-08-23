John Selman’s attempts to put bullets in Wes Hardin were inconsistent…. The basic facts are well known. John Selman gunned down John Wesley Hardin on August 19, 1895 in El Paso’s Acme Saloon. They’d been verbally fighting for some time, and Selman decided to end it—which he did with one shot to the back of the gunman’s head. But there was more. Selman walked up to the body and continued firing. One shot hit Hardin in the breast. Another went into his arm. The other missed entirely. Selman’s best shot was the first, the kill shot. He must have been nervous when he tried to apply the coups de grace.

