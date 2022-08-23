ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
truewestmagazine.com

A Lucky Shot?

John Selman’s attempts to put bullets in Wes Hardin were inconsistent…. The basic facts are well known. John Selman gunned down John Wesley Hardin on August 19, 1895 in El Paso’s Acme Saloon. They’d been verbally fighting for some time, and Selman decided to end it—which he did with one shot to the back of the gunman’s head. But there was more. Selman walked up to the body and continued firing. One shot hit Hardin in the breast. Another went into his arm. The other missed entirely. Selman’s best shot was the first, the kill shot. He must have been nervous when he tried to apply the coups de grace.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League

EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 1, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM FINAL TEAM FINAL Midland Christian 24 Hirschi 48 Americas 16 Clint 7 Socorro 8 Midland 56 Lubbock High 41 Montwood 28 El Dorado 35 […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year

There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Five El Paso PD units hit by drunk drivers in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a span of six days, four El Paso Police units have been hit by drunk drivers. The El Paso Police Department says there were a total of three incidents, but one where two units were hit. “Unusual in that in a span, since last Friday, so it’s been less […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas – A new Texas law requires Texas schools to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated to school districts.  School districts across the state have started to receive donated posters and copies of the national motto.  Under the new law, a public elementary or secondary school must display a The post El Paso area school districts have not received “In God We Trust” posters for display in classrooms appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

