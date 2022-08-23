Read full article on original website
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler Texas
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?
There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, “Wings are Top Tier!”
Ok, I hadn't even heard of this place before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. But now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself this weekend. I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new...
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas counties
DALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas — nine of them in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Camp, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are included in the declaration. Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.
Lindale hunter traps albino raccoon
LINDALE, Texas — David Herndon is a pastor in Lindale. When he found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon said. "And I said,...
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
SPCA of East Texas: Wyatt
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Wyatt is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix. He was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. He may be small now, but he is going to grow into his feet. Wyatt would love any family, big or small. He needs a little family that can dedicate time towards basic training to give him the best possible start in life. Wyatt has been around dogs, cats and children.
WebXtra: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard
KLTV’s Willie Downs talks with Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction Director Mark Gartman about what’s been going on with the campus’ trees and why so many have been cut down recently. Updated: 3 hours ago. Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary...
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
