ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Happy, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
City
Star, TX
Local
Texas Education
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
600 ESPN El Paso

Are These The Top 9 H-E-B Go To Items For Every TEXAN?

There's a reason we love our H-E-B's here in Texas! And, the 9 items listed below are a really great reason. Not only is H-E-B a TEXAS staple, but it also has H-E-B STUFF that you KNOW you can find at H-E-B every time you go! So, when this article showed up in my newsfeed, I had to pick out some of the classic H-E-B items! Here are 9 H-E-B items that TEXANS just can't do without out!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?

There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
JEFFERSON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Greg Abbott
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Texas Ranger#The New School#Iwatch Texas#Tx#Nbcdfw#Santa Fe High School#Khou
CBS Austin

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
ktbb.com

Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas counties

DALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas — nine of them in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Camp, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are included in the declaration. Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.
MARION COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lindale hunter traps albino raccoon

LINDALE, Texas — David Herndon is a pastor in Lindale. When he found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon said. "And I said,...
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Wyatt

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Wyatt is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix. He was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. He may be small now, but he is going to grow into his feet. Wyatt would love any family, big or small. He needs a little family that can dedicate time towards basic training to give him the best possible start in life. Wyatt has been around dogs, cats and children.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard

KLTV’s Willie Downs talks with Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction Director Mark Gartman about what’s been going on with the campus’ trees and why so many have been cut down recently. Updated: 3 hours ago. Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great

There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
HAWKINS, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy