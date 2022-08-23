ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center holding adoption event

By Peter Curi
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Looking to add a pup to your pack? The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has you covered.

Stop by the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to adopt a dog for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during their “Adopt-A-Thon” event this Saturday, August 27.

Clear The Shelters 2022: What to Know to Adopt and Donate

All dogs adopted will have their spray and neuter surgery, initial vaccines, heartworm testing, 2022 dog license, microchip, and basic obedience classes for as long as you own the dog included.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

