Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST
Here's how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This damp pattern will take...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
KSAT 12
San Antonio-area bands prepare for halftime shows in KSAT Pigskin Classic
SAN ANTONIO – Judson High School band members are excited about performing at the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Saturday. Blessing Ologun, a Judson High School senior and color guard captain, said she’s thrilled to perform in the upcoming KSAT Pigskin Classic. Ologun said she’s even more excited for...
KSAT 12
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos named Jon Wayne Player of the Game in first game of KSAT Pigskin Classic
SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic kicked off at the Alamodome on Saturday, with a 5A versus 6A clash between the Reagan Rattlers and the Smithson Valley Rangers. Thousands of high school football fans saw the Rangers defeat the Rattlers in a defensive battle by a score...
KSAT 12
Inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic a smashing success with full day of exciting football
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans cheered for their teams during the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome Saturday. The event was the first of its kind in San Antonio with six teams playing in a triple-header to kick off their high school football seasons. Smithson Valley Rangers...
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Safari and underwater adventures: How one San Antonio man transformed hospital walls for pediatric patients
SAN ANTONIO – Visitors at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio downtown may have noticed some colorful changes on the walls. For the past year, cast technician Anthony De Leon, Sr. has been using his free time to paint murals at the hospital. De Leon has worked at...
KSAT 12
Web extras: Scenes from the KSAT Insider VIP party, full halftime band performances
👉 WATCH THE STREAMS HERE. Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic. Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the Aug. 27 extravaganza, including Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools.
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic sparks excitement among San Antonio football community before kickoff
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic. The first-ever event will make dreams come true for the students playing and performing at the Alamodome. “As a kid, I used to go to the games...
KSAT 12
UTSA downtown campus erects sculpture donated from collection of prominent artist
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio on Friday began the installation of an 18-foot Corton Steel sculpture that was donated by the daughter of a prominent artist. The sculpture titled Drum Rhythm No. 11 was created by American artist and sculptor Fletcher Benton, who lived...
KSAT 12
Swimming not allowed at Jacob’s Well for the rest of the year, officials say
WIMBERLEY, Texas – One of Texas’ most beloved swimming holes, Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley, will be closed for swimming for the remainder of the year. Hays County officials said the area still needs significant rainfall to recharge the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
Comments / 2