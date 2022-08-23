ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
KENS 5

Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Central Texas#South Central#Ksat#Apple#Android
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness

A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy