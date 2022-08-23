ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Escambia Co. Fire Rescue respond to fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhpvE_0hRxyZBB00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night.

At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the roof of the restaurant. Additional units from Pensacola Fire Department were called to provide assistance, according to ECFR. The situation was brought under control by 12:52 a.m. ECFR said the fire was contained to the roof and did not spread into the main structure of the building.

31K votes cast before election day in Escambia County

ECFR said the cause was determined to be an electrical issue with the wiring in the roof.

Assistance was provided by Escambia County EMS, Florida Power and Light and Pensacola Fire Department.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola Mexican restaurant operating as usual following fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola restaurant has been in operation after a fire closed it down Tuesday. Fire officials say Vallarta Mexican Grill sustained roof damage after an apparent electrical fire near an air conditioning unit broke out. 14 Escambia County rescue crews battled the blaze in...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a woman shot her husband Saturday night. Officers received reports of a person being shot on the 3000 block of Vista Ridge Drive, near Girby Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot after getting into […]
WKRG News 5

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Gulf Coast#Accident#Escambia Co#E6#E4#Twr7#Pensacola Fire Department#Ecfr#Escambia County Ems#Florida Power#Nexstar Media Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

‘All clear’ given after hazardous materials scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A neighborhood in Lillian had to be evacuated briefly overnight because of a hazardous materials scare. It happened near White Osprey Drive which is near Perdido Bay. Lillian Fire Rescue says all is clear now and residents have been allowed to return. The Summerdale Fire Department,...
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
msn.com

UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County home catches fire for second time in two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters worked two fires in as many days at the same house. Escambia County Fire Rescue responded around 5:10 a.m. Thursday to the 1000-block of Yonge Street in Pensacola. Channel 3 reported Wednesday of a laundry room fire at the same house. No one was injured...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Early morning fire destroys a home in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a home in the 300 block of San Marino Drive in Theodore. According to officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue department when fire crews arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence. Officials say all the occupants had evacuated from the structure prior to the arrival of firefighters. No one was injured in the fire.
THEODORE, AL
WTOK-TV

Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Victim shot while driving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man said he was shot while driving down the street Thursday. Officers responded to University Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived by personal vehicle. The victim reported that he...
WKRG News 5

2 waterspouts form off Pensacola Beach Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer video submitted to WKRG shows two more waterspouts that formed near Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach Wednesday. This is one of many dramatic waterspouts that have spun up along the Gulf Coast this month. These waterspouts coincided with heavy, persistent rains falling across the area, and that heavy rain has […]
PENSACOLA, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach for Adults

There are many things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida for adults. From funky boutiques to fun entertainment, Fort Walton Beach offers something for everyone. The eclectic Downtown area is full of fun shops and restaurants, including Mass Coffee Roasters and The Fort Walton Beach Landing. If you enjoy paddleboarding, you might want to check out the BOTE store, where you can find some of the most popular boards for standup paddleboarding. You can even find knowledgeable staff to help you get the perfect board for your next paddleboarding adventure. Another area of Fort Walton Beach that you should check out is the Emerald Coast Science Center.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy