Portion of Sand Lake Road in Onalaska to close for a week

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Sand Lake Road in Onalaska will close for the installation of a new storm sewer pipe.

The project is set to start Monday and last a full week. Sand Lake Road will be closed from Well Street to Madison Street during this time.

A posted detour will be provided along Well Street, 14th Avenue North and Madison Street.

The detour is not intended for trucks or large vehicles, officials said.

