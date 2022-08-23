ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Springs, SD

27-acre property with private orchard near Valley Springs sells for $1.7 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
A property west of Valley Springs sold for $1.686 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of August 1-5.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 26254 484th Avenue outside Valley Springs offers 3,672 square-feet on 27 acres of land. The house, which was built in 2008, features a vaulted ceiling, a wet bar and a home theater, according to Zillow. The property also features a heated stable, a riding area and a private orchard.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of August 1-5, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 26254 484th Avenue, Valley Springs; $1.686 million
  2. 1108 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $950,000
  3. 101 N. Mystic Creek Circle, $875,000
  4. 100 N. Wildcat Drive, $708,000
  5. 717 S. 5th Avenue, Brandon; $700,000
  6. 7009 E. Sierra Trail, $700,000
  7. 8205 E. Wicker Court, $670,000
  8. 417 N. Red Spruce Avenue, $654,000
  9. 8313 E. Wicker Court, $649,500
  10. 7308 S. Kenton Lane, $635,000

