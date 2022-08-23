2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Sunday evening on Taft Highway.
The officials stated that two people were killed in the fatal crash.
The officials identified the victims as Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45, of [..]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1