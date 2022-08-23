ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trina Edwards, widow of Gov. Edwin Edwards, is marrying another Louisiana political legend

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago

Trina Edwards, the widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, is engaged to another Louisiana political legend and one of her husband's longtime allies, former House speaker and Senate President John Alario.

Alario, who at 78 is 35 years older than Trina, confirmed the engagement to USA Today Network but was tight-lipped about details because Trina has scheduled an exclusive interview on “Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster” at 9 a.m. Wednesday on WRKF.

"I can tell you that I'm thrilled and we haven't set a date," Alario said. "But beyond that, you don't want me to ruin the engagement before the wedding (by upstaging Trina), do you?"

Edwards died last summer at 93. He was 51 years older than Trina when the couple married in 2011. They had their son Eli in 2013.

“Obviously, I have a type,” Trina told Engster, the host of a popular talk radio show in Baton Rouge, when she first went public about her relationship with Alario last month.

Trina Edwards and Alario were engaged on Aug. 19, which was her 44th birthday. She is younger than all four of Alario's children, but Alario noted his seven grandchildren are all  younger than Trina. Alario's first wife Ree died 16 years ago.

“Edwin is a hard act to follow,” Trina told Engster. “But John keeps up pretty well.”

Alario, a political chameleon from Westwego who served as a Democrat when he was Edwards' choice twice for speaker of the House before switching to the Republican Party to serve as GOP Gov. Bobby Jindal's choice as Senate president.

He remained a Republican while serving a second term as Senate president during Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' first term.

Alario retired from the Legislature in 2020. His 48 years of service was a record that was surpassed by his long-time friend Democratic Rep. Francis Thompson of Delhi during the current term.

Edwards served a record four terms as Louisiana as well a stint in federal prison for corruption.

He died on July 12, 2021 at 93.

“I’ve had a great life,” Edwards said in an interview with USA Today Network on his 90th birthday in 2017. “I've been around the world six times and in every state and there's not a better place in America and the world than Louisiana.”

Trina told Engster her late husband "was so compassionate and kind all the time. He never lost his temper," she said

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Trina Edwards, widow of Gov. Edwin Edwards, is marrying another Louisiana political legend

