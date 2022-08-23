Read full article on original website
Whitmer Hosts Back-to-School Tour with Local Students, Parents, and Educators in Rockford
Gov. Whitmer Hosts Back-to-School Tour with Local Students, Parents, and Educators in Rockford. Second tour stop discussion centers on classroom investments, on-campus mental health resources, teacher recruitment. ROCKFORD, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the second stop of her Back-to-School Tour, sitting down with students, parents, and teachers at...
AG Nessel: Beware of Scammers Taking Advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief recently announced by the Biden Administration. Here are the highlights of the announced loan debt relief:. The...
