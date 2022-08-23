ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michigan.gov

Whitmer Hosts Back-to-School Tour with Local Students, Parents, and Educators in Rockford

Gov. Whitmer Hosts Back-to-School Tour with Local Students, Parents, and Educators in Rockford. Second tour stop discussion centers on classroom investments, on-campus mental health resources, teacher recruitment. ROCKFORD, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the second stop of her Back-to-School Tour, sitting down with students, parents, and teachers at...
ROCKFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy