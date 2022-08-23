BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — A Bennington man arrested Friday on two outstanding warrants now faces additional charges, for narcotics trafficking. On Friday, August 26, members of the Bennington Police Department arrested Brian Dillard, 36, for two outstanding arrest warrants. According to police, Dillard ran from police and in doing so, jumped into the river located on the south side of Walgreens off of North Street. Officers continued pursuing Dillard into the river and were able to take him into custody. While running from police, Dillard discarded a backpack, which was recovered by Bennington Police Officers. Dillard’s backpack was seized and police later secured a search warrant for the backpack.

