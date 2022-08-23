ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Bennington man arrested on warrants, also charged with trafficking fentanyl

BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — A Bennington man arrested Friday on two outstanding warrants now faces additional charges, for narcotics trafficking. On Friday, August 26, members of the Bennington Police Department arrested Brian Dillard, 36, for two outstanding arrest warrants. According to police, Dillard ran from police and in doing so, jumped into the river located on the south side of Walgreens off of North Street. Officers continued pursuing Dillard into the river and were able to take him into custody. While running from police, Dillard discarded a backpack, which was recovered by Bennington Police Officers. Dillard’s backpack was seized and police later secured a search warrant for the backpack.
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
WRGB

State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway

Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
WRGB

Six injured in early morning Hamilton Street shooting in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Six people received gunshot wounds during an early morning shooting in Albany Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. Around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers assigned to the Pine Hills Detail, were clearing a large unruly...
WRGB

New sign on "Marylou Whitney Way"

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Today at Saratoga-- Governor Hochul was on hand to unveil a new sign, renaming part of union avenue to "Marylou Whitney Way" in honor of the 'Queen of Saratoga' herself. This portion of road runs adjacent to the track. The plan to rename it--...
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
WRGB

Horseracing Wrongs protest outside racecourse on Travers Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Outside Saratoga Racecourse on Saturday, a group of animal cruelty protestors stood in opposition to the Travers Stakes race. The group is called Horseracing Wrongs and has been present at the track multiple times this race season. The group claims hundreds of horses die...
WRGB

Summer Sunday Stroll explores the "Gut" in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Sunday's Summer Stroll in Saratoga Springs- exploring the historical “Gut” neighborhood. The “Down in the Valley” tour explores the area behind Broadway, which was home to many working class and Jewish families who contributed heavily to the community. These individuals lived in the area from the 1930ss through the 1950s. The area was given the “Gut” title due to flooding during that time. Tour guide Alexandra Morgan told us why the tour is significant.
WRGB

Saratoga gears up for the Travers Stakes

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The 153rd running of the Travers Stakes is this weekend, and preparations are underway in Saratoga Springs as law enforcement agencies and businesses gear up for an explosion of people coming into town. The city’s Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino tells CBS6 the city...
WRGB

5 Months Later: Missing woman's family still search for answers

LEE, MA (WRGB) — It's been five months since 42-year-old Delmar woman, Meghan Marohn went missing while on a hiking trip in Lee Massachusetts. The Lee Police Department say the search for Marohn is ongoing and this is still considered an active missing person's case. Her family remains hopeful...
WRGB

Friday could see thunderstorms, possible damaging wind

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A disturbance moving through the area Friday will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning this morning. This afternoon those storms could become severe, mainly for the eastern two thirds of our region. Storms will be capable of producing locally damaging wind and small hail so those planning to be outside should be weather alert.
