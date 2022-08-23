Read full article on original website
Bennington man arrested on warrants, also charged with trafficking fentanyl
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — A Bennington man arrested Friday on two outstanding warrants now faces additional charges, for narcotics trafficking. On Friday, August 26, members of the Bennington Police Department arrested Brian Dillard, 36, for two outstanding arrest warrants. According to police, Dillard ran from police and in doing so, jumped into the river located on the south side of Walgreens off of North Street. Officers continued pursuing Dillard into the river and were able to take him into custody. While running from police, Dillard discarded a backpack, which was recovered by Bennington Police Officers. Dillard’s backpack was seized and police later secured a search warrant for the backpack.
Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
CDTA offering free introductory fares on new Montgomery County routes
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Capital District Transit Authority (CDTA) is offering free fares when the new routes in Montgomery County roll out on Sunday, Aug. 28, through Sept. 18. “Having reliable, affordable transportation services allows residents to commute to work, school or recreational activities at a low cost,”...
State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway
Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
Six injured in early morning Hamilton Street shooting in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Six people received gunshot wounds during an early morning shooting in Albany Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. Around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers assigned to the Pine Hills Detail, were clearing a large unruly...
NJ man awaiting trial for fatal Memorial day crash must stay in Capital Region
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New Jersey man charged in the Northway Crash that led to the death of a U-Albany student facing several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and manslaughter must stay in the area. Vasu Laroiya pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment in connection to...
Despite warning signs and turnaround, Glenridge Road bridge struck by a tractor trailer
With all the warnings, signage and money spent on a new turnaround, another truck has struck the Glenville bridge. The strike happened on late morning Friday. We're told Glenridge Road is closed and the investigation is ongoing. The roof of a tractor trailer was sheared off. Police say the 30...
Man charged with murder in connection to death of 30-year-old woman
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County DA's Office says a 26-year-old Rensselaer man has pleaded not guilty after an indictment was handed down in court. Iaeir Robinson has been charged with murder. He's accused in the murder of Ahsid Hemmingway-Powell. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 around 9:15 a.m.,...
Adirondack A's car show spotlights vehicles built before 1975
BALLSTON LAKE, NY (WRGB) — Wheels were coming in hot at the Adirondack A's annual antique car show Sunday!. There were roughly 40 cars at this year's show, which is located at Lakeside Farms. The Model A Ford Club puts on the show every year and this year had...
New sign on "Marylou Whitney Way"
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Today at Saratoga-- Governor Hochul was on hand to unveil a new sign, renaming part of union avenue to "Marylou Whitney Way" in honor of the 'Queen of Saratoga' herself. This portion of road runs adjacent to the track. The plan to rename it--...
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
Early and absentee voting for Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary begins in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield voters began early and absentee voting Saturday, for the upcoming statewide primary on Sept. 6. Early voting will be held during the following times in Room 101 at City Hall, located at 70 Allen St.:. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday,...
Horseracing Wrongs protest outside racecourse on Travers Day
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Outside Saratoga Racecourse on Saturday, a group of animal cruelty protestors stood in opposition to the Travers Stakes race. The group is called Horseracing Wrongs and has been present at the track multiple times this race season. The group claims hundreds of horses die...
Summer Sunday Stroll explores the "Gut" in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Sunday's Summer Stroll in Saratoga Springs- exploring the historical “Gut” neighborhood. The “Down in the Valley” tour explores the area behind Broadway, which was home to many working class and Jewish families who contributed heavily to the community. These individuals lived in the area from the 1930ss through the 1950s. The area was given the “Gut” title due to flooding during that time. Tour guide Alexandra Morgan told us why the tour is significant.
Saratoga gears up for the Travers Stakes
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The 153rd running of the Travers Stakes is this weekend, and preparations are underway in Saratoga Springs as law enforcement agencies and businesses gear up for an explosion of people coming into town. The city’s Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino tells CBS6 the city...
Governor Hochul speaks of progress, struggles that still remain on Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul in Albany on Friday celebrating Women’s Equality Day at UAlbany's downtown campus. Friday marked 102 years since the 19th amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Governor Hochul talking about progress, including a milestone closer to her, one year ago,...
5 Months Later: Missing woman's family still search for answers
LEE, MA (WRGB) — It's been five months since 42-year-old Delmar woman, Meghan Marohn went missing while on a hiking trip in Lee Massachusetts. The Lee Police Department say the search for Marohn is ongoing and this is still considered an active missing person's case. Her family remains hopeful...
Friday could see thunderstorms, possible damaging wind
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A disturbance moving through the area Friday will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning this morning. This afternoon those storms could become severe, mainly for the eastern two thirds of our region. Storms will be capable of producing locally damaging wind and small hail so those planning to be outside should be weather alert.
Epicenter takes the trophy as Saratoga Racecourse marks 153rd running of Travers Stakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saturday marked the 153rd annual Travers Stakes at the Saratoga Racecourse -- with Epicenter first across the finish line!. The race is the most popular day of the Saratoga summer racing season, and generated record-setting wagering handle of $55,559,315, beating the record of $52,129,346 set in 2019.
