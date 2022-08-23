Read full article on original website
Metro looking for driver after woman fatally shot in drive-by
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who sped away from the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman early Saturday morning in the northeast valley. Patrol officers responding to a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at about 5 a.m. found a woman […]
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
Woman dies in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
NLV police: Mom drove into sign, injuring her two kids in car, left scene
North Las Vegas police said they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine if a woman was driving impaired early Sunday when her car struck a sign, critically injuring two passengers, her young children who were not in seatbelts.
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
Las Vegas police say woman was shot and killed from drive-by shooting
A woman was shot and killed according to Las Vegas police after a suspect shot the victim from a vehicle close to Sunrise Manor.
Man dies after motorcycle accident
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
Henderson police respond to report of gunshots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
1 person in custody after barricade situation in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least one suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in the west Las Vegas valley Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the situation is at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Vegas Drive, near Jones Boulevard. "This is a result...
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Henderson Police cracking down on traffic violations near Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are aggressively targeting drivers as they look to improve safety at an intersection near Green Valley High School. The increase in patrols comes after a juvenile was hit by a car on Tuesday near Warm Springs Road nad Arroyo Grande Parkway. "Just this...
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
