Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Woman dies in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. The LVMPD reported to the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at 4:59 a.m. The suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot. The woman died on scene. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
news3lv.com

Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle accident

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln. at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police respond to report of gunshots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a report of gunshots around the 300 block of Racetrack Road on Saturday morning. There are no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. News 3 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Complimentary teen driving clinic at AutoNation USA Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AutoNation USA Henderson is hosting a Teen Driver Safety Clinic for the back-to-school season. Receive one free hour of driving lessons on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The driving safety touches on impaired driving and proper driving positions, as well as action plans when...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

1 person in custody after barricade situation in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least one suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in the west Las Vegas valley Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the situation is at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Vegas Drive, near Jones Boulevard. "This is a result...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

