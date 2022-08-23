Learn More About: "Preservation for Non-Professionals"

The Abilene Public Library hosted a great workshop teaching adults the basics in preservation, without needing to be a professional to get started. Led by librarian Jay Smith, we had a great group of participants who came to learn from this introductory course. Future sessions will be hosted at the library in the months to come, covering topics chosen by those who attend. If you couldn't make it to this event, we're providing a video of the program for you to view online. Plus, it will be a great refresher for those who attended the program.

Look out in October for future sessions, and for more information about this series, contact Jay Smith at the Main Library at 325-676-6025.