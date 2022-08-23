Read full article on original website
Construction And Lane Closure Planned For MD 235 Between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 And 2
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works (DPWT) contractor, Great Mills Trading Post, Co., will work along the northbound side of MD 235/Three Notch Road for sidewalk construction. Construction will occur between Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 1 and 2, starting on or about Aug. 31, 2022,...
Annapolis 10-Miler Road Closures; Expect Delays On August 28
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for the 47th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc. The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends back at the Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
Calvert County Adopts Updated Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2022 Calvert County Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan (LPPRP) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Calvert County LPPRP guides land conservation and development of outdoor recreation opportunities over the next five years. The plan sets...
UM Charles Regional Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program Achieves National Accreditation
LA PLATA, Md. —The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is proud to announce the three-year certification of its Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), which recognizes the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by meeting and exceeding national standards of care.
Calvert County Commissioners Pay Tribute To Meals On Wheels
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners began their third meeting of August by paying special recognition to Calvert County Meals on Wheels. First founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in January of 1954, Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing...
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
First Annual Walk For Recovery To Be Held In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the inaugural St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free walk will celebrate those in recovery, help end stigma...
Fire & EMS groups rescue two from ravine in Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County and Montgomery County fire and EMS said they rescued two passengers from a vehicle that was in a ravine Wednesday morning. Rescue crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring around 3:35 a.m. Nearly four […]
MISSING: Terrell Brian Moore, 34; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person, Terrell Brian Moore, age 34. Moore was last seen in Lexington Park. If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news...
Citizens Invited To Submit Legislative Proposals For 2023 General Assembly Session
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Montgomery County announces changes to popular streeteries in Bethesda, Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced changes to two of its four streeteries, and backlash has already sparked online. The changes impact one of the county’s most popular spaces, the Woodmont Ave. Streetery in Bethesda. It also impacts a small streetery...
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
Calvert Sheriff’s Officers Helping “Clear The Shelter” In August
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It just happens to be ‘National Dog Day’ AND ‘Clear the Shelter’ month…It’s no coincidence!. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for their August ‘Clear the Shelter’ pet adoption campaign.
USMSM Appoints A New Chair-Elect For Its Board Of Advisors
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) is pleased to announce the newest Chair Elect for its Board of Advisors. Mr. Jack Keane, current Vice Chair of the Board, will serve as Chair for two years beginning in 2023. Mr. Keane was elected by the Board at a meeting held at its quarterly meeting in July.
SMCPS Announces Enhanced Security Measures For After School Events
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events. Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.
Meet The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team On National Dog Day
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, Aug. 26, 2022, is National Dog Day in the United States, a day to recognize all that family and working dogs do for us everyday. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is marking the occasion by showcasing our K-9 Unit, a component of the agency’s Special Operations Division.
