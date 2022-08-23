Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Two Cobb Public Library branches now certified as Passport Acceptance Facilities
Starting September 6 Cobb County residents can apply for new passports at the West Cobb and Mountain View branches of the Cobb Public Library. Those two library locations have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members were trained in...
cobbcountycourier.com
Virtual version of the Switzer Library will debut on September 2
The Cobb Public Library has had a strong presence in the digital world for quite some time, with streaming video, digital books and access to a number of databases and other research, educational and recreational tools. And now the library’s main branch, the Charles D. Switzer Library, is about to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Mableton school tackles extreme heat by applying colorful, sun-reflective coating to playground
As extreme heat continues to result in historic droughts and deadly temperatures around the globe, more people — especially the most vulnerable, such as children — are beginning to see and feel the impacts of climate change. The SAE School, a green private school in Mableton for preschool...
cobbcountycourier.com
Meeting called to discuss complaints about waste management company service in Cobb County
There will be a work session called by Cobb County’s Director of Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification on Wednesday August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center to discuss customer complaints about waste management companies that operate in the county. Leaders of the waste management companies, and the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb County this weekend for bridge preservation work
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that lane closures will be installed on I-75 in Cobb County for bridge preservation work. The closures began Friday evening and will continue until Monday morning, August 29. The GDOT press release for the closures describes the scope and schedule...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 27 – September 2, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 27 to Friday September 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged residents: 14-day period ending August 25
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending yesterday, August 25, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,374166354HighDecreasing. 5-1727,181495375HighDecreasing. 18-2217,236199423HighLess than 5% change. Georgia. Age...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast for Monday August 29
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday August 29, but with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 89 degrees. What is the overnight weather forecast for Monday August 29 in Cobb...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Sunday August 28
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Sunday August 28 due to the likelihood of isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?. The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:. A National...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man sentenced to 60 years for assault on two-year-old that resulted in permanent traumatic brain injury
Pedro Tamayo, 31, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for an assault that left the two-year-old child of his girlfriend with permanent brain injury. The child’s mother, Alejandro Lopez had previously entered a guilty plea for failing to protect her child, and for lying to police. The charges...
