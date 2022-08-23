ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Virtual version of the Switzer Library will debut on September 2

The Cobb Public Library has had a strong presence in the digital world for quite some time, with streaming video, digital books and access to a number of databases and other research, educational and recreational tools. And now the library’s main branch, the Charles D. Switzer Library, is about to...
MARIETTA, GA
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 27 – September 2, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 27 to Friday September 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged residents: 14-day period ending August 25

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending yesterday, August 25, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,374166354HighDecreasing. 5-1727,181495375HighDecreasing. 18-2217,236199423HighLess than 5% change. Georgia. Age...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County weather forecast for Monday August 29

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday August 29, but with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 89 degrees. What is the overnight weather forecast for Monday August 29 in Cobb...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Sunday August 28

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Sunday August 28 due to the likelihood of isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?. The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:. A National...

