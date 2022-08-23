ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
TV SHOWS
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Craig Roberts
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM," Nessa captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring the three. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Variety#Walt Disney Studios
E! News

Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West

Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer

Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
TV SERIES
E! News

Why Hannah Einbinder Is Hopeful for an Ava and Deborah Reunion in Hacks Season 3

Watch: Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene. Hannah Einbinder is hopeful a Hacks homecoming is on the horizon. At the end of the HBO Max comedy's second season, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired writing partner Ava (Einbinder) in an attempt to get her to spread her wings and pursue professional aspirations of her own. It was a touching, bittersweet moment—and one that Einbinder hopes isn't totally indicative of what's to come.
TV SERIES
E! News

Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics

Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want to Play Jacob Again

Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards. Taylor Lautner isn't opposed to the idea of his infamous character howling at a new moon again. In an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 25, the Twilight alum admitted that his hair-raising role as Jacob Black in the beloved franchise—which he starred in alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson—would always be a persona he treasures. So much so, that he wouldn't mind doing it again.
MOVIES
E! News

E! News

207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy