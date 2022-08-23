Read full article on original website
Related
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
Succession’s Brian Cox Jokingly Calls HBO the "Gestapo" For This Reason
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Brian Cox may crack the whip as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but in real life, the actor is at the mercy of his bosses—just like everyone else. "The Gestapo-element of HBO are present," he said during...
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gabrielle Union Pitches Bring It On Sequel on Movie's 22nd Anniversary
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Get your spirit fingers ready, because Gabrielle Union has a Bring It On sequel idea so fine that it might blow your mind. On Aug. 25, the actress shared a Twitter post touting the cult cheerleading comedy film's 22nd...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM," Nessa captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring the three. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
Why Aaron Dominguez Didn't Appear in Only Murders in the Building Season 2
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. That's the question fans of Only Murders in the Building have been trying to figure out ever since season two debuted June 28 without a key cast member: Aaron Dominguez, who played Oscar Torres in season one of the Hulu comedy.
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
Why Hannah Einbinder Is Hopeful for an Ava and Deborah Reunion in Hacks Season 3
Watch: Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene. Hannah Einbinder is hopeful a Hacks homecoming is on the horizon. At the end of the HBO Max comedy's second season, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired writing partner Ava (Einbinder) in an attempt to get her to spread her wings and pursue professional aspirations of her own. It was a touching, bittersweet moment—and one that Einbinder hopes isn't totally indicative of what's to come.
Danielle Fishel Confesses to Having a Crush on Rider Strong While Filming Boy Meets World
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy meets the news of a crush—many, many years later. Danielle Fishel shared a secret she had been holding onto since her days playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. The 41-year-old revealed during the Aug. 24 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, "I had a crush on Rider [Strong]."
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want to Play Jacob Again
Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards. Taylor Lautner isn't opposed to the idea of his infamous character howling at a new moon again. In an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 25, the Twilight alum admitted that his hair-raising role as Jacob Black in the beloved franchise—which he starred in alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson—would always be a persona he treasures. So much so, that he wouldn't mind doing it again.
E! News
207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0