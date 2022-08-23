On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."

