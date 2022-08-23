Read full article on original website
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says
A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
Controlling runaway rents
The Kingston Common Council climbed one small step nearer to rental-market equity on August 24 when the gathered alders voted to support a resolution which will accept the nine members recommended by city staff for the newly formed Rent Guidelines Board. Unchecked rent prices and an anemic rental-unit vacancy amount...
Gardiner cell tower gets final greenlight
The last piece of the Town of Gardiner’s approval for construction of a wireless telecommunications facility tower at 630 South Mountain Road fell into place at the August 16 Planning Board meeting. Board members voted unanimously to approve the amended site plan submitted by Wireless Edge Towers II, LLC, freeing up Town supervisor Marybeth Majestic to sign off on all the agreements pertaining to the project. Wireless Edge will then be able to begin work on the project 30 days after the Town Board’s August 2 vote to approve the amended lease agreement and Special Use Permit.
General News
Interested in the Esopus Creek turbidity issue? Drop by a public informational meeting this Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m....
Woodstock’s Alf Evers Award recipients
Woodstock’s Alf Evers Award recipients, front row, L to R: Nancy Kantor, Hilary Sanders-McKenna, Judy, Dagirmanjian, Karen Walker, receive their plaques for their services at the August 20 Volunteers Day celebration. Each was honored for their decades of individual service to Woodstock as well as for their more than fifteen years as the Village Green Gardeners, who are now retiring.
How many pipelines in New Paltz still contain toxins?
New federal rules to protect Americans from lead in their drinking water are coming down the pipeline, and Village of New Paltz officials are intent on getting ahead of the mandate, which calls for determining how many lines connecting buildings to water service still contain lead, and then addressing the issue once that extent is known.
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
Used book sale at Gardiner Library
The Gardiner Library hosts its annual used book sale on Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse a large collection of hardcovers, paperback and classics, DVDs, music, audiobooks, children’s books and more. Priced to sell. Bring a reusable bag. Live music all day on Saturday.
