Senate Virus Outbreak

International Business Times
Congressman's Wife Died From Consuming Herbal Supplement, Report Reveals
Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, died from consuming white mulberry leaf, a herbal supplement that's often marketed for weight loss. The adverse consequences of ingesting the leaf reportedly resulted in inflammation of the stomach and intestines, which led to her death. A report by Sacramento...
Brain Eating Amoeba Appears to be Marching North Across U.S.
A boy in Nebraska died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri. If confirmed, this would be the first time a case has been reported in the state.
Yale researchers have unearthed a new clue that may explain who has long COVID—and how to treat the chronic condition
Scientists are still trying to understand long COVID as the condition pulls workers from the labor force.
Nature.com
Psychedelic drugs take on depression
Mind-altering drugs might provide relief for those who don’t respond to conventional therapies — but does the hype outweigh the hope?. Cassandra Willyard is a science journalist in Madison, Wisconsin. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tom Hendricks lay back on his bed and...
deseret.com
COVID risk 2 years later: dementia, psychosis, seizure, brain fog
Two years after recovering from COVID-19, people of all ages have greater risk of brain challenges like dementia, psychosis, epilepsy and brain fog. That’s according to a study involving more than 1 million people conducted by the University of Oxford. Published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry, the study relied on health data from more than 1 million people — mostly from the United States, but also from Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. The data came from an international network called TriNetX that removes identifying information.
Congressman's wife died after taking herbal remedy, coroner's report says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, KHN has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died from dehydration due to gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach and intestines — that was caused by "adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion," according to a report from the Sacramento County coroner that is dated March 10 but was not immediately released to the...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
verywellmind.com
ADHD in Babies: Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment
If you have concerns about your baby’s behavior, you might be wondering if your baby is showing signs of attention deficit disorder (ADHD). This might be a particular concern for you if you have ADHD yourself, your other children do, or if the condition runs in your family. Your...
Biden set a bad example with his Covid case
On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
People
Brain-Eating Amoeba Likely Caused Nebraska Child's Death
A child in Nebraska is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain-eating amoeba, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. In a Wednesday release, the DHHS said the child, whose age was not reported, "most likely acquired the infection," Naegleria fowleri,...
Axsome's depression drug enters competitive market after U.S. approval
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM.O) on Friday gained U.S. approval for its treatment for depression, giving more than 20 million Americans affected by the disorder a new option in a market crowded by older drugs.
Five Drugs That Changed the World—for Better or Worse
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect.They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically.It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug.1. AnesthesiaIn the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief in surgery,...
Why Long COVID Might Not Be As Unusual As You Thought
As the saga of COVID-19 continues, more people are experiencing the lingering effects of "long COVID." Learn why this may not be as unusual as you think.
healio.com
COVID-19 pandemic creates significant worries among adult patients with food allergy
Adults with food allergy reported significant increases in worry pertaining to accidental allergen exposure, experiencing severe symptoms upon accidental ingestion, fatalities related to food allergy and perceived inabilities to identify and treat anaphylaxis. Younger female respondents reported greater psychosocial burdens than older male respondents. Only 9.7% of respondents reported changes...
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021, the National Institutes of Health reported Monday.
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Scientists link common weedkiller to convulsions in animals
Scientists have uncovered a link between the world’s most commonly used weedkiller and convulsions in animals — raising questions about the herbicide’s potential impact on the human nervous system as well. Exposure to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, increased seizure-like behavior in soil-dwelling roundworms, according to...
Freethink
New epilepsy treatment could stop seizures in their tracks
A new epilepsy treatment that uses the brain’s natural seizure-prevention mechanism could help millions of people — if the results of a mouse study can translate to humans. Epilepsy 101: In a healthy brain, tiny electrical impulses travel along neurons in an orderly fashion. In the brains of...
