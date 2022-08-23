ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yankees Mariners Baseball

By Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X84uW_0hRxqd2t00

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Seattle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Are the Mariners legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?

With six teams making the MLB postseason in both the American and National Leagues starting this year, the Seattle Mariners have an elevated chance of earning a postseason berth. But even with having a good chance at making the playoffs, their likelihood of being a real threat to make the World Series is not all […] The post Are the Mariners legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
New York State
FanSided

Opening Day on Yankees’ 2023 schedule shows MLB planning for Aaron Judge departure

Good news, Yankees fans! The team’s 2023 Opening Day showdown will almost definitely include Aaron Judge. Bad news, Yankees fans! It’s unclear which of the two teams Judge will be playing for. The Yanks’ new-look 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon, and Rob Manfred absolutely, positively had a hand in the decision to send one of Judge’s top free agent suitors to the Boogie Down for the opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win

The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy