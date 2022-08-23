Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Abduction arrest in Kanawha County
A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son. Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert. It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The...
lootpress.com
Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
Metro News
Raleigh teenager charged with making terroristic threat
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Police in Raleigh County have charged a 14-year-old with making terroristic threats after the juvenile allegedly made threats to shoot up Shady Spring High School. A post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said the office was contacted Friday evening and began an investigation....
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal 4-wheeler crash in Bland County
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on private property in Bland County. The crash occurred at 11:28 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Charles A. Clark, 80, was operating a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush cutter along...
wcyb.com
Fatal Crash in Bland County
BLAND Co. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash. The Bland County Sheriff's office and Bland Rescue responded to a crash that occurred on private property in Bland County, Friday morning around at 11:30 a.m. It happened in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Police say...
WDBJ7.com
One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles A. Clark, 80, died at the scene Friday after an ATV crash around 11:30 a.m. on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. According to Virginia State Police, Clark was driving a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush clearing machine along a steep hillside field before the vehicle overturned and fell.
Man charged in Fayette County shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week. According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He says deputies responded to a complaint of an altercation and gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop […]
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
WVNT-TV
Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
wvexplorer.com
Barn in Raleigh County
A gambrel-roofed barn greets the morning in Raleigh County, in the New River Gorge Region of southern West Virginia. Photo by Rick Burgess.
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
wfxrtv.com
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
Smithers man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while she told them that her boyfriend held her against her will […]
lootpress.com
Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
A tractor-trailer accident causes road closures and detours
UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. The accident happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash is blocking both northbound and […]
Another woman reported missing in Raleigh County
UPDATE: 5:32P.M. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office report the missing woman has been found and is in safe condition. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the Beckley Police Department, another woman is missing in Raleigh County. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating Cassandra Bland. The young woman was last seen in […]
Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
