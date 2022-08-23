ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Valley, WA

Olly Petrillo
5d ago

You know the story is biased when it intentionally uses the name “Don’t Say Gay Bill”. The headline and study present the conclusion as if this is fueled by hate. But I think the real reason is that a lot of nutcases with bizarre sexual fetishes fixate on trans people so that’s who trans people often associate with.

Dan
5d ago

Isn’t it interesting that there is more hate the more they try to shove it down our throats. I don’t care what you do at home. Live your lives and we will live ours.

Yaboo
5d ago

Instead of going to schools and libraries to put on shows to teach kids how to crossdress, you people should be taking some self-defense courses.

Key News Network

Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

3 arrested in Washington state in yoga tax fraud case

NEW YORK — Three leaders of a multimillion-dollar national yoga network that promoted itself as “Yoga to the People” before closing down amid published reports that it operated like a cult were arrested Wednesday in Washington state for failing to pay federal taxes while they lived lavishly, authorities in New York announced.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Amazon ending healthcare service for employees

SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Washington state's wine education programs produce industry leaders

SEATTLE — If you're interested in growing grapes and studying the art of winemaking, you do not have to leave Washington state to get your degree or certification. Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S., according to WashingtonWine.org. It has also produced thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Seattle's hotel industry is on the rebound, with occupancy nearing 2019 levels

SEATTLE — New data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows downtown hotels are making a major comeback, with some closing in on pre-pandemic occupancy levels right now. "We went from being one of the bottom five in the country to the top five," said Craig Schafer, the owner of Hotel Andra located in downtown Seattle on the corner of Fourth and Virginia.
SEATTLE, WA
