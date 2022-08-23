Read full article on original website
Olly Petrillo
5d ago
You know the story is biased when it intentionally uses the name “Don’t Say Gay Bill”. The headline and study present the conclusion as if this is fueled by hate. But I think the real reason is that a lot of nutcases with bizarre sexual fetishes fixate on trans people so that’s who trans people often associate with.
Dan
5d ago
Isn’t it interesting that there is more hate the more they try to shove it down our throats. I don’t care what you do at home. Live your lives and we will live ours.
Yaboo
5d ago
Instead of going to schools and libraries to put on shows to teach kids how to crossdress, you people should be taking some self-defense courses.
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on an Alaska flight forced to return to Sea-Tac after a mechanical issue originally aired August 23, 2022. A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening.
Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
3 arrested in Washington state in yoga tax fraud case
NEW YORK — Three leaders of a multimillion-dollar national yoga network that promoted itself as “Yoga to the People” before closing down amid published reports that it operated like a cult were arrested Wednesday in Washington state for failing to pay federal taxes while they lived lavishly, authorities in New York announced.
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
SEATTLE — Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
‘I would take it so personally if it happens’: Mother of WSU student who died after hazing wants to prevent more deaths
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The parents of Sam Martinez, the Bellevue teen who died after a 2019 Washington State University (WSU) hazing incident, urge other families to learn from their story. As thousands of young people in Washington prepare to head off to college, Martinez’s mother, Jolayne Houtz, said one...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Washington state's wine education programs produce industry leaders
SEATTLE — If you're interested in growing grapes and studying the art of winemaking, you do not have to leave Washington state to get your degree or certification. Washington is the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S., according to WashingtonWine.org. It has also produced thousands of industry leaders thanks to education programs across the state.
Seattle coffee shop employee kept business open during COVID pandemic peak
SEATTLE — There have been many stories over the past couple years of businesses shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's not the case everywhere, however, with one employee of a Seattle shop helping keep the doors open. "If you rerolled the tape, I don't think it would necessarily...
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
Seattle's hotel industry is on the rebound, with occupancy nearing 2019 levels
SEATTLE — New data from the Downtown Seattle Association shows downtown hotels are making a major comeback, with some closing in on pre-pandemic occupancy levels right now. "We went from being one of the bottom five in the country to the top five," said Craig Schafer, the owner of Hotel Andra located in downtown Seattle on the corner of Fourth and Virginia.
Snohomish County nonprofit gives RVs to people experiencing homelessness
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The search for a solution to our region's homeless problem is a difficult one, but a unique program in Snohomish County appears to be helping. It involves buying RVs for people who are experiencing homelessness and making them actual homeowners. The idea of giving mobile...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
DJ Trunks reflects on first year on the job with Seattle Storm, Kraken, Seawolves
SEATTLE — Mixing and mashing up songs all year at some of the biggest sports games in Seattle has flown by for Paul Cranford — best known as DJ Trunks. Cranford, who is originally from Atlanta, has been a professional DJ for eight years. It was just more...
Seattle nonprofit focusing efforts on school supplies for children in need
SEATTLE — A Seattle nonprofit is focusing its efforts this week on providing school supplies for unsheltered students and students who face food insecurity. Refugee Artisan Initiative's "Back to School Bundles" campaign kicked off Monday. It runs through Friday as artisans work to produce 670 bundles of school supplies.
