The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions lessen with summer winding down. According to the US Drought Monitor, a majority of Dallas County is in a moderate drought but a small portion in the northwest corner of the county is abnormally dry. The Northwest corner of Guthrie County is considered to be not in a drought, while the center to northern half is abnormally dry and the southern part of the county is conisdered to be in a moderate drought. All of Greene County except for the southwestern potion is abnormally dry. The southwest part of Greene County is considered to be not in a drought.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO