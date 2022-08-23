Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a tax abatement request from the City of Jefferson. Additionally, the Board will hear from a representative with NationalGrid Renewables and their comments and recommendations for the proposed draft provision to the zoning ordinance for the Utility Scale Solar Energy Systems. The meeting will end with the Supervisors continuing their discussion about that same ordinance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital
A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County administration building update, hold an emergency management agency workshop, discuss the Dallas County Sheriff vacancy and consider approving the ratification of proposed amendments to the Board of Health regulation chapter 32 non-public water wells.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/26/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich is joined by Warm Wishes Owner Kristin Lang as they give us an update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Foodbank Of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry Locations In Dallas County For September
There will be mobile food pantries available across multiple dates in September in Dallas County. The Foodbank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry will be at Redfield City Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. September 7th, then it will be in Perry at the Crossroads Church from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on September 24th and in Adel at the New Hope Church from 5-7:30 p.m. on September 26th.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Will Raise Funds At Guthrie County Fair
With the Guthrie County Fair approaching, the Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library will take the opportunity during the fair to raise money for a new addition. Library Director Jeri Hawkins wants people to know they will have a table set up at the Guthrie County Fair to raise money for an electric messaging sign for the library. Hawkins tells Raccoon Valley Radio how important this electric sign would be for the community.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Pandemic Rental Protections to End Soon, Greene County Families Left with Few Resources
One of the signs that the covid pandemic continues to subside is that a temporary state program is soon ending. The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program is closing off any new applications or renewing previously approved applications on August 30th. The program stemmed from the covid pandemic that provided protection for individuals and families from being evicted. Greene County Coordinator with New Opportunities Teresa Lansman says the process was entirely done online and she talks about her experiences with those who took advantage of the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County New Jail Continues To See Delays
He new Guthrie County law enforcement center continues construction after the expected completion date keeps moving back. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says that it is frustrating that supply chain issues due to the pandemic are still affecting the project. Arganbright tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he doesn’t know the completion date but estimates it will be sometime late fall or in the winter.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Last Floral Make And Take With Dallas County Extension Is Tuesday
Dallas County Extension has been offering a fun program throughout the month of August with the last one taking place on Tuesday. From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
McCreary Community Building Adjusts Pool Hours
The Perry McCreary Community Building recently announced a change in hours for the pool that are now in effect. Due to the beginning of the school year as well as staff shortages the new hours for the entire pool area including the pool, sauna and hot tub are 6-10 a.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 26, 2022
Zackary Babcock, Urbandale, was traveling 33000 block of Zook Spur Place, when he lost control on a curve and rolled his vehicle into the ditch. He was checked by EMS and refused any further treatment. Damage was estimated at $15000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Juan Nuno, age...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jeff Pease Memorial Fund Switching Annual Fundraiser Activity This Year
The Jeff Pease Memorial Fund hosts an annual fundraiser in the memory of Stuart native Jeff Pease and the fundraiser will change this year. Coordinator of the memorial fund Tom Stiles says instead of a flag football tournament like in previous years, they will do a golf tournament this year to raise funds for academic scholarships for graduating seniors of West Central Valley High School. He explains that these scholarships will be awarded in the name of Jeff Pease because he meant so much to the community.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Call for Special Election for $12 Million Jail
The Greene County Supervisors are moving forward with an election for a new county jail. At their most recent meeting this past Monday, the Supervisors approved a resolution to call for a special election on November 8th to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $12,685,000 for a new county jail. The Supervisors discussed one change to the original estimate which was to include a metal roof instead of a conventional roof for a longer life expectancy and lower maintenance.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, Des Moines
Memorial Services for Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, out of Des Moines will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center, IA. Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, August 29, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center, IA.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Drought Conditions Lessen In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio area continues to see drought conditions lessen with summer winding down. According to the US Drought Monitor, a majority of Dallas County is in a moderate drought but a small portion in the northwest corner of the county is abnormally dry. The Northwest corner of Guthrie County is considered to be not in a drought, while the center to northern half is abnormally dry and the southern part of the county is conisdered to be in a moderate drought. All of Greene County except for the southwestern potion is abnormally dry. The southwest part of Greene County is considered to be not in a drought.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
School Bus Safety With School Is Back In Session
With the 2022-23 school year officially underway more buses will be out taking kids to and from school and it’s important to keep some safety tips in mind. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Resource Officer Monte Keller says during the school year motorists should pay extra attention as there is more traffic and school buses on the road.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Whiterock Conservancy Stargazing With Iowa State Tomorrow
White Rock Conservancy is hosting an educational group to get a glimpse of what is beyond the earth. Ames Area Astronomers will be at the Star Field Campground in Coon Rapids tomorrow at 7:30pm for what is called the “Iowa Star Public Night.” The night will start with a short introduction of the Ames Area Astronomers and then members of the public will be able to look through various telescopes. According to the White Conservancy, if the skies are clear, participants will have a chance to see galaxies, nebulas and stars millions of light years away along with some planets in the Solar System. Registration is encouraged for those wanting to participate. More information will be linked here.
Comments / 0