Let’s Talk Greene County (8/23/2022)-Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts Part 2

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a tax abatement request from the City of Jefferson. Additionally, the Board will hear from a representative with NationalGrid Renewables and their comments and recommendations for the proposed draft provision to the zoning ordinance for the Utility Scale Solar Energy Systems. The meeting will end with the Supervisors continuing their discussion about that same ordinance.
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Will Raise Funds At Guthrie County Fair
With the Guthrie County Fair approaching, the Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library will take the opportunity during the fair to raise money for a new addition. Library Director Jeri Hawkins wants people to know they will have a table set up at the Guthrie County Fair to raise money for an electric messaging sign for the library. Hawkins tells Raccoon Valley Radio how important this electric sign would be for the community.
Pandemic Rental Protections to End Soon, Greene County Families Left with Few Resources
One of the signs that the covid pandemic continues to subside is that a temporary state program is soon ending. The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program is closing off any new applications or renewing previously approved applications on August 30th. The program stemmed from the covid pandemic that provided protection for individuals and families from being evicted. Greene County Coordinator with New Opportunities Teresa Lansman says the process was entirely done online and she talks about her experiences with those who took advantage of the program.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County administration building update, hold an emergency management agency workshop, discuss the Dallas County Sheriff vacancy and consider approving the ratification of proposed amendments to the Board of Health regulation chapter 32 non-public water wells.
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on the Perry Chamber of Commerce and upcoming activities.
Foodbank Of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry Locations In Dallas County For September
There will be mobile food pantries available across multiple dates in September in Dallas County. The Foodbank of Iowa Mobile Food Pantry will be at Redfield City Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m. September 7th, then it will be in Perry at the Crossroads Church from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on September 24th and in Adel at the New Hope Church from 5-7:30 p.m. on September 26th.
Greene County Medical Center Announces New Foundation Board Members
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation Board recently announced two new board members. Nikki Uebel is from Jefferson and owns REMAX/Legacy on the downtown square, where she is a realtor. She has a degree in business administration from William Penn University. She currently serves on the economic vitality team with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community, is the treasurer for Greene County Relay for Life, as well as a Greene County Ambassador, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors. She is married with three school age children.
Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital
A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
Guthrie County New Jail Continues To See Delays
He new Guthrie County law enforcement center continues construction after the expected completion date keeps moving back. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says that it is frustrating that supply chain issues due to the pandemic are still affecting the project. Arganbright tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he doesn’t know the completion date but estimates it will be sometime late fall or in the winter.
McCreary Community Building Adjusts Pool Hours
The Perry McCreary Community Building recently announced a change in hours for the pool that are now in effect. Due to the beginning of the school year as well as staff shortages the new hours for the entire pool area including the pool, sauna and hot tub are 6-10 a.m. and 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jeff Pease Memorial Fund Switching Annual Fundraiser Activity This Year
The Jeff Pease Memorial Fund hosts an annual fundraiser in the memory of Stuart native Jeff Pease and the fundraiser will change this year. Coordinator of the memorial fund Tom Stiles says instead of a flag football tournament like in previous years, they will do a golf tournament this year to raise funds for academic scholarships for graduating seniors of West Central Valley High School. He explains that these scholarships will be awarded in the name of Jeff Pease because he meant so much to the community.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 25-26, 2022
12:54am: Brian Weltzin 26 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail for disorderly conduct. 8:01am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident on South Olive Street and East Harrison Street. Friday, August 26th. 12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient...
Last Floral Make And Take With Dallas County Extension Is Tuesday
Dallas County Extension has been offering a fun program throughout the month of August with the last one taking place on Tuesday. From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Lakeside Village in Panora Gathers More Interest In Summer Internship Program
The Lakeside Village in Panora in their second year of their summer internship program has continued to prepare young adults for a career path. The paid internship program was eight weeks long and for ages 14-19. The Lakeside Village Director Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio they were able to hire 15 interns for multiple career fields including culinary, marketing, maintenance, activities, nursing and management. Creen states they also were able to get many interns specialized certifications such as certified nurses assistants, food protection managers, assisted living managers, medication managers, OSHA certified (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and all interns get certified in CPR.
City of Jefferson Looking to Bid a $15 Million Wastewater Plant Improvement Project
The City of Jefferson will move forward with securing a bid on a multi-million dollar project to upgrade one of its utility buildings. The City Council approved at their most recent meeting a resolution to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement not to exceed $15 million for improvements by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for new discharge requirements at the wastewater treatment plant. However, after the City published its public hearing notice for the amount not to exceed $15 million, the newest cost estimates had increased to $16.6 million.
AC/GC Football Season Starts Tonight Against Greene County
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football season starts tonight against Greene County on road in Ogden. The game will played at Ogden High School due to poor field condition at the Greene County High School football field in Jeffereson. Last season, both these teams matched up for a thriller with AC/GC winning in overtime on their home field. Coach Cody Matthewson tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is a new year and they feel like their prepared to take the field against a 2A school.
Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, Des Moines
Memorial Services for Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, out of Des Moines will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center, IA. Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, August 29, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center, IA.
Iowa Secretary of Ag Democrat Candidate Stops in Jefferson
A crowd of about 15 people attended a meet and greet for a candidate running for a state office. Democrat John Norwood is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. His main platform is “Iowa Built to Last” and he has three areas in which he feels needs to be corrected for that to happen, and those include water quality, soil loss and rejuvenating rural communities.
