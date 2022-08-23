ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland College welcome week underway

By Tatiana Battle
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Class is back in session for students attending Midland College and the campus has several events underway to ring in the fall semester.

For the first time in 2 years, staff and students are celebrating its welcome week in person. In a recent news release, the Student Activities Coordinator shared how thankful the school is to put on events for the students this year.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, for the past two fall semesters, most of our ‘Welcome Week’ events have been virtual,” Taneekwa Hurdle, Student Activities coordinator, explained.

“Now, thankfully, we are able to have several ‘in-person’ activities on campus to not only welcome students to the beginning of this academic year, but also celebrate Midland College’s 50 th anniversary.”

MC students got a chance to start their morning off with coffee and donuts in Marie Hall Academic Building and the fun only continues with a lineup of events taking place the remainder of the week.

According to the news release, at 6:30 pm tonight in the Scharbauer Student Center, MC students are invited to participate in “Essential Bingo” for a chance to win door prizes and get to know their peers.

Prizes for the winners include laptops, mini-refrigerators, flat screen smart TVs, air pods, Xbox, and more.

On August 25th, from 11 am to 1 pm, the MC Language Hub is inviting students to enjoy free pizza in room 182 of the main campus Technology Center Building.

Staff members say that “The Hub has free services and tips for students to improve their online learning, formatting in MLA, APA, and Chicago style essay fundamentals, creative writing tips, and tutoring sessions.

Thursday evening from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, the Midland College Art department will host an opening reception for the current exhibit in the Allison Fine Arts Building McCormick Gallery which includes photography by a former MC ArT Professor Kent Moss, his students, and colleagues.

The public is also invited to the reception to view the exhibit between now and September 30th. The gallery is open from 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 am to 5 pm on Fridays.

Welcome week will wrap up at the AI G. Langford Chaparral Center on Friday, August 26th at 7 pm with a special Back-To-School MC 50th Anniversary concert featuring Latin artist and Tejano star AJ Castillo, and Tejano Grammy teen winner and native Midlander Tristan Ramos will open the show.

The community is welcome to the concert and doors open at 6 pm. Food trucks will be in attendance so early arrival is suggested.

For more information click here.

Lastly, on August 30th from 11:30 am to 1 pm in the Marie Hall Academic Building, the Midland College Student Activities Office is hosting “Chaps Connect,” a student involvement and resource fair”.

Students will receive a free lunch as they learn more about MC clubs and organizations and connect with campus and community resources and services.

