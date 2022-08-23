Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
The new US weapons for Ukraine move beyond the war's immediate needs and is a big show of confidence in its ability to keep back Russia, experts say
The US just announced $3 billion in new military supplies for Ukraine — its biggest tranche yet. It includes weapons Ukraine hadn't received before and some that officials say could take years to arrive. Experts tell Insider this is a vote of confidence in Ukraine's ability to successfully keep...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Russia has now lost territory the size of Denmark in Ukraine since March – as Putin’s forces continue to suffer heavy losses, fatigue and low morale
The Russian assault on Ukraine has almost ground to a halt amid heavy losses and low morale as it emerged that Putin's troops have lost territory the size of Denmark since late March. Russian forces have relinquished an estimated 17,375 square miles of Ukrainian land since March 21, when they...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Putin blamed the US for dragging the war in Ukraine out, even though he could call Russian troops home at any moment
Putin on Tuesday accused the US of dragging out the war in Ukraine. "They need conflicts to retain their hegemony," Putin said of the US. The Russian leader ignored the the reality that he could call Russia's troops home whenever he wants. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that...
Explosions Heard in Russian-Occupied City, Army Base Hit: Official
Melitopol was among the first major population centers to be captured by Russian forces.
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Told Kyiv Russia Planned To Seize Hostomel Airport
Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)A new report details the lengths the U.S. went through to convince Ukraine's president and the world that Russia would attack.
NATO investigates online sale of classified military data, including blueprints of weapons being used in Ukraine
Flags of NATO member countries at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 6, 2022. NATO is probing the sale of documents online that are being advertised by hackers as classified military files. The BBC reports that a criminal group is touting what it claims are top secret files stolen...
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Ukrainian strike 'kills 200 Russian paratroopers in makeshift HQ in occupied Luhansk region'
Ukraine has killed 200 Russian paratroopers in a missile strike on their base in the occupied region of Luhansk, a local leader has claimed. Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai claimed the Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian strike on their headquarters in the city of Kadiivka, eastern Ukraine, last night.
Ukraine Has Destroyed $16 Billion Worth Of Russian Military Equipment Since War Started
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed at least $16 billion worth of Russian war equipment just six months into the invasion, according to a report. Since the war in Ukraine began in February, the Russian army has already lost 12,142 military equipment, including 2,000 tanks, 234 aircraft and 15 ships, according to the findings of Forbes Ukraine's assessment. Ukrainian troops also destroyed the $86 million Il-76 amphibious aircraft and at least $100 million worth of eight anti-aircraft systems, including "Thor," "Pantsyr" and "Strila" types.
