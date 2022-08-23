A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO