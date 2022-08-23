ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Overall Drafting Strategy and Cheat Sheet

What better way to spend a Sunday than watching NFL football all day and rooting for the players on your fantasy football team? It's been quite a while since people have been able to do that, as most fantasy seasons ended last December. But it's almost that time of year...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

While not every NFL fan is also a fantasy football enthusiast, a sizeable cross-section does exist. One reason, among many, is that there is a fantasy format for just about every sort of football fan. Casuals can get in on the action with daily fantasy sports (DFS) games. Experienced managers...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan

Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade

Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Trey Lance: 49ers 'Not Going to Make Too Big a Deal' Out of Struggles vs. Texans

If the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale is any indication, Trey Lance is still a work in progress. The second-year quarterback struggled throughout Thursday night's game, completing seven of 11 passes for 49 yards while failing to lead the 49ers to a scoring drive. Lance said he's not going to allow himself to get frustrated.
NFL

