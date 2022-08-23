ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Seacoast Current

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

CBS 'Survivor' Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
TV SERIES
Seacoast Current

Want to Audition for 'American Idol'? Here is When You Can in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol."
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work.
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

These Five New Hampshire Mexican Restaurants Are Highly Underrated

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Mexican food is my absolute fav! It's what I crave the most, so I am always on the hunt for new spots. My go-to order at a Mexican restaurant is a Carne Asada Burrito with spicy salsa and guacamole. Yes, I will splurge the extra $1.25 for the guac.
RESTAURANTS
Seacoast Current

This Video Will Remind You What Maine's Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

This New England Company's Luxurious Pop-Up Picnics Could Be in a Magazine

A couple of weeks ago, yours truly was strolling through Prescott Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when something caught her attention. Sitting in the grass were a bunch of people, mostly young women, gathered around a fancy picnic setup. Two balloons displayed the numbers '2' and '5', and the women were all wearing pretty summer dresses, so this was clearly a birthday celebration. But what especially stood out was the unique picnic display and how gorgeous it was.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

NH Lottery Website Under Cyber Attack, Agency Says

The New Hampshire Lottery issued a warning Friday morning that its website was experiencing a cyber attack and advised against clicking on any pop-up messages from the lottery. "We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can...
LOTTERY
Seacoast Current

Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Gail Huff Brown: From Newsroom to the Capitol

Seacoast Current invited each of the candidates in the Republican primary for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. First Congressional District Republican candidate Gail Huff Brown believes she can win the primary...
ELECTIONS
Seacoast Current

The Best and Worst States in New England to Drive in

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Drivers in New England have their opinions about other drivers from other states in New England. Mainers tend to think Massachusetts drivers are "Massholes," while some Massachusetts drivers think Mainers are Maniacs. When it comes to traveling the highways and roads of New England, we really don't like each other very much. But what exactly makes a New England state a bad place to drive in?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Firefighters' True Act of Kindness Turns Day Around for Woman in a Wheelchair

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Scrolling through Facebook can do more harm than good sometimes. It feels like news lately is mainly negative and the headlines we see popping up can be disheartening. Social media can make things worse as you see people arguing, ignorant comments being made, and posts that can be discouraging.
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

